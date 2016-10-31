Bemidji to rally in support of Standing Rock

The event is open to the public and will allow people to come together and process recent events at Standing Rock -- where the protests are taking place -- learn more about the demonstrations and express opinions, according to Simone Senogles, food sovereignty program coordinator with the Indigenous Environmental Network, one of the sponsor organizations.

“Our community is needing to learn more about what’s happening from direct, reliable sources and to come together and start to process what’s happening and what is means for us,” Senogles said. “We wanted to do it quickly.”

In addition to the IEN, Bemidji Area Truth and Reconciliation, BSU’s Council of Indian Students, BSU Students for the Environment and the BSU American Indian Resource Center.

Activists have been protesting the proposed -- which, if completed, would disrupt land sacred to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and possibly pollute waterways, according to those opposed to the construction -- for months. Protesters were evicted from land owned by the pipeline company on Thursday by police officers in riot gear, using pepper spray and other deterrents. More than 100 people were arrested.

Senogles said the rally is partially in response to escalation of police violence.

The rally will begin at 5 p.m. at the Shaynowishkung -- Chief Bemidji -- statue. Participants will then march to the American Indian Resource Center, where they will gather for a meal and discussion.

“What’s happening at Standing Rock is a historic event, and a lot of people here are feeling really affected by it,” Senogles said. “I think it’s important for everybody, actually, in the world. So Bemidji should also be paying attention to what’s happening on this national level.”