1991: The Halloween blizzard everyone still talks about

The Halloween blizzard still holds the records for highest snowfall total of any single storm and highest snowfall total in a 24-hour period, according to the University of Minnesota Climatology Working Group.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico collected over Texas on Oct. 30 and swept north through the Midwest, where it met a wave of cold air dipping south from Canada. These ingredients combined to create what meteorologists called a “megastorm,” the Pioneer Press reported at the time.

The city of St. Paul was still working to clear autumn leaves from its streets when the snow began falling around noon on Halloween, a Thursday.

By the time Twin Cities kids had donned their Halloween costumes — and, in many cases, a winter coat, a hat and mittens — they were walking door to door through ankle-deep snow. Eight inches was on the ground at midnight.

Metro residents awoke that Friday morning to find themselves buried, and it was still coming down.

More than 1,700 schools and businesses in Minnesota were forced to close for the day, WCCO Radio reported.

Caught off guard by the early dose of winter weather, homeowners scrambled to buy shovels, snowblowers and sidewalk salt at local stores.

The heavy, wet snow proved dangerous for some. At least three men died of heart attacks while shoveling, and nearly a dozen more had to have fingers reattached in area emergency rooms after getting them caught in jammed snowblower blades.

By afternoon of Nov. 1, 1991, more than 20 inches had fallen and the Minnesota State Patrol reported 419 snow-related crashes.

Mail service suffered, but postal carriers struggled mightily to make their appointed rounds. So did Domino’s Pizza delivery drivers, although they suspended their 30-minute guarantee.

The storm trailed off that Saturday, but the wind and icy temperatures lingered. Twin Cities residents spent the rest of the weekend digging themselves out of the unprecedented snowcover. It took Minneapolis and St. Paul until Wednesday, Nov. 6, to clear their streets at a cost of more than $700,000.

The blizzard broke at least seven snowfall and temperature records in the Twin Cities, establishing new benchmarks that still stand 25 years later, according to the U.

And we didn’t even see the worst of it. Snowfall totals increased as the storm traveled north — Duluth would be blanketed in nearly 37 inches.

But the blizzard that pounded Minnesota was somewhat overshadowed in national news coverage in 1991 by another weather calamity hitting the eastern U.S. the same weekend — the so-called “Perfect Storm” that would be the subject of a book and a film.