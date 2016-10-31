Blood drive is Thursday at SWMC

Donors at the Sanford Worthington community blood drive will save up to three lives within Worthington. Whole blood donations are divided into platelets, plasma, and red blood cells. These three components are transfused to three individuals, impacting their lives.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. Donors must bring an ID. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood. The donation process takes 30 to 40 minutes in the bloodmobile.

Community Blood Bank is the sole provider of blood and blood products for Sanford Worthington and 31 other local hospitals. It is not affiliated with other blood bank organizations and takes pride in being a self-sufficient organization, thanks to the generosity of local blood donors.

For information or to make an appointment, contact Sanford Worthington at 372-3319. Walk-ins are always welcome.