Since early September, one Rosemount home was walloped with 90 political mailers about candidates running for Minnesota House District 57B, Senate District 57 or the 2nd Congressional District. In contrast, the home received only a handful of mailers about local municipal races.

The deluge of campaign pieces shows how essential Minnesota’s two political parties and outside interest groups see these races in their fight to win control of the state Legislature. In the 2nd District, Democrats are pushing hard to flip retiring Republican Congressman John Kline’s seat from red to blue.

The two legislative seats have drawn a combined $807,804 in spending this election season, campaign finance reports show. Another $8.7 million has been spent on the 2nd District match-up between Republican Jason Lewis and Democrat Angie Craig.

Direct mail makes up just a fraction of what campaigns spend on advertising, lawn signs and other attempts to win over voters.

Just over half the Rosemount mailers carried a negative message. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and MNsure, the state’s individual health insurance marketplace, were regularly used to attack candidates.

Just 25 percent of the mailers came from the candidates themselves, with the rest sent by the state Republican and Democratic-Farmer-Labor parties or outside interest groups. National groups like Americans for Prosperity, the Freedom Club, the League of Conservation Voters and the Environmental Defense Fund all sent mailers about at least one of the contests.

The House race between two-term Republican incumbent State Rep. Anna Wills and DFL challenger John Huot accounted for nearly half the campaign mailers. The majority of those were either critical of Wills’ past votes or touted Huot’s attributes as a candidate.

So far, $409,036 has been spent on the House District 57B race and only $55,940 came from the two candidates running. The rest is from outside groups, including the state DFL, which was responsible for 18 of the 41 campaign mailers.

The battle for the 2nd Congressional District drew 28 campaign mailers, and 19 of them attacked Republican candidate Jason Lewis. Critiques of Lewis focused heavily on things he said while working as a conservative talk radio host that were used to liken him to Trump.

Funding for those mailers was split between the state DFL and other outside groups. Of the more than two dozen mailers about the 2nd District race, only eight mentioned Democrat Angie Craig by name.

The contest between incumbent DFL State Sen. Greg Clausen and Republican challenger Cory Campbell drew 21 campaign pieces, and the majority of them detailed positive things about the candidates. The state Senate race has seen $398,768 in spending and about a quarter of that money came from the two candidates.

The Minnesota DFL sent 34 mailers — the most across the three Rosemount races — while the state GOP sent three.