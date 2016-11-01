Collection week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 14-21

During National Collection Week, Nov. 14 – 21, area residents will donate shoeboxes — filled with school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement and fun toys, such as a doll or soccer ball — for Operation Christmas Child to deliver to children in need around the world. This year, Worthington and surrounding cities residents hope to contribute more than 11,974 shoebox gifts toward the 2016 global goal of reaching 12 million children.

For a complete list of drop-off locations, searchable by ZIP code, visitsamaritanspurse.org/occ.