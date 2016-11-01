Holiday Lighting Contest seeks entrants
WORTHINGTON — The Community Improvement Committee of the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce, the Worthington Public Utilities and the Daily Globe are co-sponsoring this year’s Holiday Lighting Contest.
To be included in the contest, lights must be up and on by Dec. 5. Judging will occur soon after.
Winners will receive:
Residential: First Place — $100 credit on December utility bill and $100 Chamber check; Second Place — $75 credit on December utility bill and $75 Chamber check; Third Place — $50 credit on December utility bill and $50 Chamber check
Business: First Place -- $100 off 2017 Chamber dues and $100 credit on December utility bill.