Dan Wycoff, liquor store manager, said business was all about location, and that the new proposed site -- the former home to Dollar General -- would be an upgrade.

“The location we have now is great because it’s an established location,” Wycoff said. “But the amount of business that we’re missing out on by not being closer to the little bit of growth in the city we have down there in the commercial end of it, we’re missing out on quite a bit.”

The city can cancel the purchase agreement before 5 p.m. Dec. 16.

Also during Tuesday morning’s special council meeting, it was reported that the 2017 tax levy for the city of Worthington is now set at a 6.8 percent increase over last year’s figure, down from the 7.32 percent increase the council pre-certified in September.

City Administrator Steve Robinson said the increase is not final and “open for discussion.” The council will discuss the final budget and hear the public’s thoughts Dec. 12.

Council members voiced support for the increase, but also asked if it was large enough, citing the city’s infrastructure problems. Council member Larry Janssen called the state of some roads and sidewalks “trashy.”

“I walk around the city and the curbs are crumbling,” Janssen said.

City council member Mike Harmon was concerned the increase might not be enough to cover the city’s infrastructure needs.

“Every time you cut taxes, infrastructure suffers,” Harmon said. “(A reduction to) 6.8 is a good effort, but there are some projects that really need to get done.”

Mayor Mike Kuhle said some of the city’s capital improvement projects were more difficult because the state legislature did not pass a bonding bill, making existing infrastructure problems worse.

“The state government completely let down the citizens of Minnesota, the city of Worthington,” Kuhle said. “The city needs to help get through those issues.”

For the upcoming budget, the council voted to increase next year’s stormwater utility rates by 2.5 percent in order to pay for upcoming flood projects and capital improvements. The most expensive of the projects is mitigating flooding from County Ditch 12 — which flows through the city. The total cost of the project is more than $6 million.

Council member Diane Graber was the lone objector, saying the council needed to have a planning session specifically on what the projects were before increasing rates.

“I think we need to be more aware of what those critical areas are and what that means and be sure that we’re not overextending our citizens with more costs than they can take,” Graber said. “Maybe the people who are working on this have a clear understanding where all the critical points are and what they need, but I don’t think the entire council does.”

Rate increases are not as high as they were a few years ago. From 2005 to 2009, utility rates rose a combined 31.7 percent.

In another matter Tuesday, the council also approved an application from North Development Group (NDG) for the Nobles Home Initiative tax abatement program. The Illinois developer plans to build a 72-unit apartment complex on the northeast corner of Grand Avenue and Darling Drive.

The complex — named Worthington Manor — will consist of two buildings of 36 units each. Of the 72 total units, 48 will be two-bedroom and 24 will be three-bedroom. The goal is to start construction by spring or early summer of next year to have it ready by fall.

The council also agreed to sponsor the developer’s workforce housing grant application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The grant would cover $868,000 of the more than $6.5 million project.

Brad Chapulis, director of community and economic development, said the grant could not be given to a private company. Therefore, the city needs to receive the funds, then allocate them to the developer. Chapulis anticipates a response from DEED before the end of the year.