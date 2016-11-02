City announces 2017 trip to Crailsheim, Germany

Worthington City Clerk Janice Oberloh said Tuesday that approximately 50 seats will be taken by members of the “Amazing” Worthington City Band and families who plan to accompany the 27 band members. That leaves approximately 50 seats available yet for the trip, planned July 18-28.

“We’re going for the cultural festival, which is the weekend of July 23,” Oberloh said, noting that the band has been invited to play during the festival’s opening ceremony.

The planning committee is working with Worthington native Loni Goettig of Carousel Travel on travel arrangements. The flight will be aboard Icelandair, traveling from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany, with one connecting flight in Reykjavik, Iceland. Busing transportation will be offered from Worthington to MSP for an additional fee.

Oberloh said round-trip airfare will be $1,375 per person, with a $50 discount for those who pay cash or by check. Individuals are welcome to extend their trip if they wish to spend more time either in Germany or Iceland.

“There’s no charge to do that unless there is an up-fare for the new date of travel,” she said.

During previous trips to Crailsheim, emphasis has been placed on Worthington residents making the trip. This time, Oberloh said individuals who were involved in the exchange but no longer reside in Worthington, or those who may be traveling with a Worthington resident, are welcome to sign up for the trip.

“We do request that they have some contact with Worthington,” she added.

Individuals interested in traveling to Crailsheim next summer with the city are asked to contact either Oberloh or Mindy Eggers at Worthington City Hall, 376-8600. At this time, the city wants to gather names and contact information for those who are interested. Once the details of the trip have been finalized, seats will be filled as individuals complete the travel form with Carousel Travel and submit their payment.

“We want to hear from anybody that wants to go,” Oberloh said. Organizers in Crailsheim will match participants with host families during their stay.

Representing the city of Worthington on the 2017 trip will be Mayor Mike Kuhle and his wife, Linda.