YMCA receives pair of gifts

First State Bank Southwest President and CEO Greg Raymo (left) presents Worthington Area YMCA Executive Director Andy Johnson (center) with a $50,000 on Friday which serves as a matching gift in the Y's continuing capital campaign drive to erase the construction debt on its facility. Also pictured is Kenton Meier, First State Bank Southwest's CFO. (Ryan McGaughey/Daily Globe)

Ethan Bates (left), branch manager for Bank of the West in Worthington, and Andy Johnson, Worthington Area YMCA Executive Director, shake hands as Bank of the West awarded a $6,000 Community Impact Grant to the YMCA Thursday morning. The grant will help fund programs that benefit underserved youths and low-income families. The funds are used to provide scholarships for youths to participate in programs they might otherwise be able to afford. (Martina Baca/Daily Globe)

2 / 2