Area Veterans Day programs scheduled

A Veterans Day program will be at 9:15 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s School. There will be a guest speaker, patriotic songs sung by students, and refreshments.

Worthington High School staff and students invite all veterans, their families and community members to attend their program at 10:30 a.m. in the WHS gymnasium. The theme for this year’s program is “Letters from War.”

A Veterans Day program will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday in the commons at Minnesota West Community and Technical College. Presentation of the flag and a video presentation of Coming Back with Wes Moore “Moving Forward,” the third in a three-part series. Those unable to attend the program may view the video presentation at https://youtu.be/VeItRe5viOA.

A Veterans Club fundraiser will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the commons at Minnesota West Community and Technical College. Serving walking tacos, dessert and a beverage. Veterans are free.

ADRIAN: A Veterans Day program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Adrian High School gymnasium. The program’s theme is “The Five Branches of the Military.” There will be performances by student choir and band members, and a color guard will be present.

BREWSTER: The Round Lake-Brewster Veterans Day program will be 9 a.m. Friday at the Brewster school gymnasium.

EDGERTON: A Veteran’s Day program will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the gym at Southwest Minnesota Christian High School, 550 Elizabeth St.

ELLSWORTH: The Ellsworth Public School will host a Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Friday. The Ellsworth American Legion will present the flags, the Sioux Falls Submarine Veterans group will attend. Elementary school children will post letters throughout the school that will be sent to batallions deployed overseas.

FULDA: The annual Veteran’s Day Program at Fulda High School will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

HARDWICK: The Hardwick American Legion will host a Veterans Day Banquet Friday at the Hardwick Legion Hall. Social hour begins at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Justin Siebenahler, Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Special patriotic music to be provided by Bruce Dysthe. Open to the public.

JACKSON: A Veteran’s Day program will be host at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Jackson County Central High School auditorium.

The Riverside Elementary Veterans Day program will begin at 9 a.m. Friday in the school gymnasium.

LAKEFIELD: A Veteran’s Day program will be hosted at 9:30 a.m. at the Jackson County Central Middle School auditorium.

LUVERNE: A Rock County Veterans Day Program will be from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Luverne Public School gymnasium. Guest speaker is Brent Thompson, a Luverne High School graduate and member of the Air National Guard. Luverne High School Concert Band and Choir will perform. The event is open to the public.

The Rock County Veterans Day Banquet will begin with a 6 p.m. social hour and 6:30 p.m. dinner Friday at the Blue Mound Banquet Center, Luverne. Guest speaker is Wade Blomgren, Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran. The program will include the Last Man Club ceremony and recognition by branch of service. Open to the public but reservations are required by Nov. 9 by calling the Luverne Area Chamber, (507) 283-4061.

OKABENA: The Heron Lake-Okabena High School will host a Veterans Day program at 1:30 p.m. in the Okabena school gym.

PIPESTONE: An American Legion Veterans Day dinner and Auxiliary bake sale will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Pipestone American Legion, 117 S. Hiawatha Ave.

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa: A program to celebrate Veterans Day will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Central Lyon High School.

SHELDON, Iowa: Sheldon Christian School will host a Veterans Day program at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the gym of the school, located at 1425 E. Ninth St.

St. Patrick’s School will host a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Church, 310 10th Street.

SIBLEY, Iowa: An event to commemorate Veterans Day will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in the Sibley-Ocheyedan High School gymnasium. There will be a short program with coffee, bars and ice cream to follow.

SLAYTON: A Veterans Day program will take place beginning at 2 p.m. friday at Murray County Central High School.

WALNUT GROVE: The Walnut Grove Elementary Veteran’s Day program is set for 2 p.m. Friday at the school. Guest speaker will be Lt. Cmdr. Randall Brown, and the student choir and band members will perform.

WESTBROOK: A Veteran’s Day program will be hosted at 10 a.m. Friday in the Westbrook High School gymnasium. There will be performances by student choir and band members, and a presentation of the colors. In addition, there will be 15 guest speakers.

WILMONT: Wilmont VFW post 2603 will honor all veterans with a Veterans Day social hour at 5:30 p.m. and potluck supper at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the VFW Post Home in Wilmont.

WINDOM: The Windom American Legion Post 206 is sponsoring a Veterans Day program at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Windom Area High School gymnasium. Guest speaker is Sen. Bill Weber, Luverne. The Jackson National Guard will present the colors, and the Windom Area School students will present patriotic musical selections. Harold Bauer will present a slide presentation on military service.

The documentary “Unforgotten,” which is about Korean War veteran Harold Bauer of Windom, will be shown at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Business, Arts & Recreation Center (BARC), 1012 Fifth Ave., Windom. Free admission; donations are accepted.