Murray County Museum presents ‘Boys in Blue’

The Grand Army of the Republic was a Civil War veterans organization established a year after our nation’s Civil War ended. An organization for Union veterans, the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) became a fraternal group which stretched across local, regional and national lines. Limited in membership to those men who served between 1861-1865, the G.A.R. had a finite life.

The men of the G.A.R. is credited with creating veteran pensions, soldiers’ homes and Memorial Day. With approximately 1 million members throughout its existence, the G.A.R. became a formidable political lobbying group.

The G.A.R. gathered for social events, including local and national encampments, which were run in a military fashion but included fun and entertainment for wives and children. Local posts raised money for charities and disabled comrades, and made political endorsements. Many cities and counties across the northern U.S. preserve relics from the G.A.R. including monuments, buildings, funerary markers and small objects and personal papers often found in local museums.

Murray County was home to two active G.A.R. posts, the John Logan Post of Fulda and the Zachary Taylor Post of Slayton, plus active Women’s Relief Corps. Items from local organizations as well as Civil War artifacts will be on display in the exhibit.

The exhibit was organized by the Siouxland Heritage Museums in Sioux Falls, S.D. Funding was provided by the 13th Infantry, Co. D, Inc. and the Mary Chilton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution through the Mary Chilton DAR Foundation, Sioux Falls, S.D. The traveling exhibit was made available by funds from the Murray County Historical Society.