City aims to build upon record liquor store profits

“We run it like it’s our own business,” Wycoff said. “So what I’ve done the last six years is treated the store as my own and used the city’s money and the benefit of my market area to increase my sales and profitability. It's basic retail economics being used to the fullest for the benefit of the city of Worthington.”

Although municipal liquor stores were originally created as a means of controlling the sale of alcohol, most are currently used to provide another source of local revenue to supplement taxes. Last year, $225,000 of the liquor store’s net profits were sent to Worthington’s general fund. Over the last six years, the liquor store has contributed more than $1.2 million to the pool.

Additional revenue is sent to the liquor store reserve fund, which currently sits at just shy of $1.6 million.

Worthington City Administrator Steve Robinson wants to use that reserve money to build a new liquor store, which he thinks could bring in even more revenue for the city. The city recently entered into a purchase agreement to buy the former Dollar General store property at 1190 Ryan’s Road for $1 million. The city would use an additional $700,000 to renovate the site and the building, rather than demolish it and build a new site.

“I don't know where this rumor of demolition has come from,” Robinson said. “That was never the intent. What makes the Dollar General site attractive is the 9,000-square-foot building that is already there.”

Although the current liquor store is larger at 12,000 square feet, two-thirds of it is used for public utilities. The new site would provide more room for shoppers.

Robinson said the new building wouldn't cost taxpayers anything. The city would run an internal loan that would be paid off by the additional profits that have been saved, as well as excess profits that come in when the new store is finished and operational.

“The long-term goal is that once the loan is paid off — which will be somewhere between five and eight years — we then would have more net profit available that could be directed to the general fund,” Robinson said. “Plus, once we have a new store, we don’t have to save extra profit toward building the new store, so there should be more funds available that could reduce the tax levy.”

Robinson and Wycoff agree that the proposed new location — near many other major retail stores — could provide a huge boost in sales. That’s because they’ve seen that exact phenomenon happen in Marshall.

Marshall opened a new liquor store in November of last year, moving it closer to the city’s commercial area and making it more appealing for customers. Year to year, from months January to September, the new store saw a 15 percent increase in sales over the old store. Robinson closely followed the store’s development and complemented its design.

“It’s a shopper-friendly environment,” Robinson said. “The goal is that people come in and they have this relaxed, open bright environment. You shop around rather than just go in and grab what you were looking for.”

Robinson wants to do something similar with a new liquor store in Worthington, although there are no final plans to do so at the moment. The city can cancel its purchase agreement before 5 p.m. Dec. 16. If it decides to go through with the purchase, Robinson estimates the new and improved liquor store will be ready by summer 2017.