“I appreciate the American government because if I would have stayed in my country, by now, I would probably be dead,” Josiah said.

Josiah said the US has giving him opportunities that he would have never had in Liberia. For example, he explained that it’s almost impossible in Liberia for people with disabilities to get jobs.

It was not until last year that Josiah was granted his US citizenship. Although most people in Liberia speak English, Josiah took English and citizenship classes at West Learning Center (WLC) to be able to pass his citizenship test.

“I never felt frustrated because I was not able to vote, because that is the law of this country and there was nothing I could do about it,” Josiah said. “Instead, I tried to focus on my citizenship classes for me to have the right to vote.”

Josiah said he is honored to be able to vote and be a citizen of the country that he now calls his home.

“I actually feel good because this is going to be my first time voting in an election,” he said. “I am proud of being a citizen, and for me to vote is really special.”

Josiah said he considers himself a Democrat, citing the party’s support for people with disabilities, minorities and women.

Stacy Everding, citizenship class teacher at WLC, has been teaching citizenship classes for four years and said the experience of teaching this class has been very regarding. She explained there is a set curriculum for the class, in which students have to learn the laws and the history of the US among other topics.

Everding added that she hopes that through her classes students will not only be able to pass the test, but feel that they belong in their new country.

“I hope they can feel a sense of community through our school,” Everding said.

She encourages all her students to vote, because their opinion and voice are important.

“Their voice matters just the same as everybody else,” Everding said.

Everding said a number of her students come to her asking about which candidate they should support. She said many of them are disappointed with her answer.

“I have many of my students who would come to me and ask me ‘who should I vote for?’” she said. “I tell them, ‘I won't tell you that, but I would help you to research the candidates, and then you will choose because that is what America is.’ Each person has their own voice.”

Everding has tried to help Wah Wah Say, one of her former students, to have a better understanding of each candidate. Say arrived to the United States as a refugee in 2008. She fled the Karen war, an ongoing armed conflict in Myanmar, that has been described as one of the world’s longest running civil wars.

“I am not afraid anymore, so I love this country a lot,” Say said.

She attended citizenship classes at WLC for four months and passed her citizenship exam last year. She said it was hard to explain how she felt at that moment, since that was the first time she was a citizen of any country.

Say was born in Myanmar, formerly Burma, which is located in southeast Asia. However, she explained she is Karen, an ethnic group, but that Karen people are not Myanmar citizens.

“I feel like I didn't have any freedom before because I didn't have any citizenship,” Say said.

Say said she is nervous about elections because this will be the first time she will go through the voting process.

“I am indecisive,” Say said. “It is going to be hard to decide.”

Anna Esparza, a native from Mexico, came for the first time to the United States when she was 11 years old along with her older sister; they have been living in the US for many years. At first, Esparza came to the country to improve English, but she ended up staying illegally in the country.

“This is the best flag I have ever received,” said Esparza, referring to the small American flag given to her when she became a US citizen.

After living nearly all her life in the shadows, with no voice or rights, she was able to obtain her US citizenship In July. Esparza said her father, a former Jalisco president, always taught her the importance of voting, so she’s very grateful to be finally able to vote.

“I would always watch the debates even though I was not able to vote,” Esparza said. “It was very frustrating for me because I would see the candidates and think, ‘I would like to vote for him/her.’”

Esparza said she’s especially grateful because she knows how it feels not being able to make such an important decision.

“I think many people take voting for granted,” she said. “I didn’t have that privilege for so many years, so I hope those who have it take advantage of it.”