Duo Del Sol concert is Nov. 15

Guitarist Tom Farrell and violinist Javier Orman combine to form Duo Del Sol. They feature a fusion of styles including Latin, jazz, classical and traditional folk. They have been labeled “avant-sonic acrobats” with “exceptional genius” and stretch their instruments beyond any usual sounds to produce evocative, powerful music.

“The guitar in Duo Del Sol is the drum set, the bass, the cello and the mandolin,” Farrell said in a press release.

“The violin is so close to the human voice, but it can also sound like an electric guitar or even a trombone at any moment,” Orman added.