United Way fundraiser is Thursday

The event will include live performances, a silent auction and a large variety of food. Dancers from Worthington’s Shining Fame Performance Dance Studio and Kay Williams Prunty's Dance Academy will perform at the event, and the Prairie Elementary Celebration Chorus will also sing.

The silent auction will feature a large variety of items for people to put money down on, from an autographed Minnesota Vikings photo to gift certificates from local businesses to pork ribs from JBS. According to United Way of Nobles County President Cindy Elsing, there will be something for everybody.

“We’ve got items and items and items,” Elsing said. “We’re getting stuff from all over the place.”

Residents can also contribute by purchasing a plate for the “Taste of Nobles County” buffet, which features a wide range of food from 11 businesses in town.



“Anyone can go through and pick whatever they want to eat that fits on their plate,” Elsing said. “If you want more, you can buy another plate and go through another time.”

Although the purpose of the evening is to raise money for a good cause, Elsing said anyone is welcome to come by just to have a good time.

“It gives the community the opportunity to come and enjoy good food, good entertainment, socialize and understand more about United Way,” Elsing said.

The United Way of Nobles County campaign hit its 2016 goal of $165,000 in February. For 2017, the organization is looking to raise $170,000.

United Way will take donations and distribute them to 19 different nonprofit organizations, all of which use the money for their efforts in Nobles County.

Elsing could not disclose how much had been raised so far, but said more details would be available after Thursday’s fundraising event.