Election results by county

Cottonwood County FEDERALPresident/Vice-PresidentDonald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 3679Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine 1678Darrell Castle and Scott Bradley 41Dan R. Vacek and Mark Elworth Jr. 15 Alyson Kennedy and Osborne Hart 4 Jill Stein and Howie Hawkins 41“Rocky” Roque De La Fuente and Michael Steinberg 3 Evan McMullin and Nathan Johnson 88Gary Johnson and William Weld 146Write-in 24 U.S. RepresentativeDistrict 1Jim Hagedorn 1182Tim Walz 607Write-in 3 STATEState SenateDistrict 22Bill Weber 3945Brian Abrahamson 1613Write-in 7 State RepresentativeDISTRICT 22BRod Hamilton 4102Kirby G. Kruse 1578Write-in 6 JUDICIAL Supreme CourtAssociate Justice 6Michelle L. MacDonald 2195Natalie Hudson 2582Write-in 6 Court of AppealsJudge 5Louise Dovre Bjorkman 4251Write-in 23 Judge 8Denise D. Reilly 4173Write-in 24 Judge 11Michelle A. Larkin 4181 Write-in 22 Judge 13Randolph W. Peterson 4161Write-in 22 Judge 14Larry Stauber Jr. 4164Write-in 20 Judge 16Peter M. Reyes Jr. 4143Write-in 21 Judge 17Matthew E. Johnson 4157Write-in 22 Judge 18Heidi Schellhas 4146 Write-in 21 Judge 19Francis Connolly 4131Write-in 21 5th District CourtJudge 1Gregory J. Anderson 4171Write-in 27 Judge 3Allison L. Krehbiel 4208 Write-in 25 Judge 6Michelle Dietrich 4136Write-in 24 Judge 9Lee Bush 4125Write-in 23 Judge 10Kurt D. Johnson 4149Write-in 20 Judge 16Darci J. Bentz 4153Write-in 25 COUNTY OFFICESCounty Commissioner District 2Kevin Stevens 1138Write-in 7 County Commissioner District 4Amy Riihl 303Norm Holmen 765 Write-in 3 Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor District 2Cody Duroe 4945Write-in 18 Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor District 4Tom Muller 4940Write-in 18 Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor District 5Jeremy Nerem 4772Write-in 12 CITYBingham LakeMayorTrina Kalvig 32David Mattison 7Marvin Bretzman 6Mary Krumwiede 23Write-in 0 Council (2)Rocky Zimmer 41Ryan Sokolofsky 40Carol Goenam 35Write-in 2 ComfreyMayorGary Richter 4Write-in 0 Council (2)John Schmitt 5Susan Evers 5Write-in 0 JeffersMayorBrad Prins 129Write-in 3 Council (2)Sandy Olson 42Curt Determan 99Jed Rhubee 108Write-in 0 Mountain LakeMayorMike Nelson 505Michael Johnson 374Write-in 12 Council (2)Darla J. Kruser 411Del Decko 186Jason Kruser 322David Ryan Savage 572Write-in 22 StordenMayorMichael W. Timm 84Travis Halland 45Write-in 3 Council (2)James Westerman 94Brandie Swenson 100Write-in 7 WestbrookMayorDennis Phelps 321Write-in 13 Council (2)Manda Jorgenson 301Chadd Wahl 285Write-in 7 WindomMayorBrian L. Cooley 782Dominic Jones 1241Write-in 16 Council, Ward 1Marv Grunig 1122Write-in 6 Council, Ward 2Rodney Byam 752Write-in 14 TOWNSHIPSHighwaterSupervisor Seat AJohn Derickson 92Write-in 1 ClerkJeanette Mattison 93Write-in 0 LakesideSupervisor Seat AMichael Hanson 56Collin Bennett 94Write-in 0 TreasurerKathryn Schoneman 145Write-in 0 MidwaySupervisor Seat AJohn D. Regier 117Write-in 8 AmoSupervisor Seat BNicholas Gronewold 73Write-in 0 Supervisor Seat CDean Nelson 75Write-in 1 Treasurer Write-in 13 Great Bend Supervisor Seat BGary Olson 177Write-in 1 ClerkRay Elston 176Write-in 0 Mountain LakeSupervisor Seat BWrite-in 24 SouthbrookSupervisor Seat BRonald Porth 39Write-in 4 ClerkAnn Harms 39Write-in 2 Providing for combining the offices of clerk and treasurer be adopted for the government town:32 Yes14 No SpringfieldSupervisor Seat BKirk Boyer 70Write-in StordenSupervisor Seat BRussell Fay 96Write-in 1 Supervisor Seat CKim Curtis Miller 84Write-in 9 AmboySupervisor Seat CKendall Piotter 71Write-in 8 ClerkPeggy Hubley 81Write-in 1 AnnSupervisor Seat CWrite-in 30 Clerk-TreasurerWrite-in 37 DaleSupervisor Seat CWrite-in 15 TreasurerChuck Dewanz 83Write-in 0 GermantownSupervisor Seat CCurt Gode 104Write-in 5 ClerkValerie Halter 106Write-in 1 WestbrookSupervisor Seat CGary Einertson 126Write-in 3 ClerkDavid Van Loh 124Write-in 0 SCHOOL DISTRICT Red Rock Central District 2884School Board (1) at largeRonald Kelsey 318Bruce Grant 463Write-in 12School Board District 2 Write-in 3 Comfrey District 81School Board (3)Nathan Hesse 85Stacie Simon 85Pete Samuelson 100Write-in 0 Heron Lake-Okabena District 330School Board (3)Robert Allen Egge 17Terri Stenzel 21 Jeanie Rasche 16Write-in 2 Fulda District 505School Board (3)Tom Klein 3Don Tiesler 3Kayla Clarke 0Brian Kass 3Brian VanderBeek 0Write-in 0 Windom District 177School Board (4)Joel Bordewyk 1644Joe LaCanne 2065Barbara Jones 1793Write-in 538 Butterfield District 836School Board (4)Cary Quiring 0Shannon Sykes 0Pamela Xayaphonesongkham 0Tammy Wolle 0Kristin Haseman 0Renae Meyer 0Write-in 0 Westbrook-Walnut Grove District 2898School Board (4)Ginny Barron 289John A. Wiggins 476Dan Warner 358Becky Foster 320Jim Kleven 448Maury A. Kuehl 324Write-in 0 Red Rock Central District 2884-01School Board (1) Chad Stavnes 20Write-in 0 Red Rock Central District 2884-02School Board Write-in 111 Red Rock Central District 2884-03 School Board (1) Alex Pankonin 185Write-in 13 Special ElectionWindom District 177 School Board (1)Joan Hunter 2309Write-in 38

Murray County FEDERALPresident/Vice-PresidentDonald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 2974Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine 1295Darrell Castle and Scott Bradley 20Dan R. Vacek and Mark Elworth Jr. 20Alyson Kennedy and Osborne Hart 1Jill Stein and Howie Hawkins 22“Rocky” Roque De La Fuente and Michael Steinberg 1Evan McMullin and Nathan Johnson 106Gary Johnson and William Weld 203Write-in 26 U.S. RepresentativeDistrict 7Dave Hughes 2412Collin Peterson 2181Write-in 1 STATEState SenateDistrict 22Bill Weber 3159Brian Abrahamson 1443Write-in 3 State RepresentativeDISTRICT 22AJoe Schomacker 3165Laura Woods 1458Write-in 4 JUDICIAL Supreme CourtAssociate Justice 6Michelle L. MacDonald 1691Natalie Hudson 2237Write-in 6 Court of AppealsJudge 5Louise Dovre Bjorkman 3591Write-in 6 Judge 8Denise D. Reilly 3529Write-in 6 Judge 11Michelle A. Larkin 3556Write-in 6 Judge 13Randolph W. Peterson 3533Write-in 5 Judge 14Larry Stauber Jr. 3529Write-in 9 Judge 16Peter M. Reyes Jr. 3518Write-in 8 Judge 17Matthew E. Johnson 3526Write-in 7 Judge 18Heidi Schellhas 3550Write-in 6 Judge 19Francis Connolly 3530Write-in 8 5th District CourtJudge 1Gregory J. Anderson 3541Write-in 9 Judge 3Allison L. Krehbiel 3501Write-in 7 Judge 6Michelle Dietrich 3532Write-in 10 Judge 9Lee Bush 3544Write-in 14 Judge 10Kurt D. Johnson 3511Write-in 7 Judge 16Darci J. Bentz 3502Write-in 7 COUNTYCounty Commissioner District 1James Jens 820Write-in 37 County Commissioner District 2Willis A. Grimmius 413Lori Gunnink 508Write-in 9 County Commissioner District 5David Thiner 753Write-in 19 Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor District 3Shannon Cohrs 4076Write-in 15 Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor District 4Mona Henkels 3983Write-in 14 Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor District 5Karen Hurd 4001Write-in 20 CITYAvocaMayorAri Weinrebe 48Write-in 10 City Council (2)Lydia Johnson 46Write-in 33 ChandlerMayorDaryl Behrends 106Write-in 1 City Council (2)Robert Prins 90Alan Van Dam 79Write-in 20 CurrieMayorJebediah Malone 104Write-in 5 City Council (2)Eugene Short 69Bruce Koster 21David Woitaszewski 77Darrell Gleason 52Write-in 4 Special Election Council expiring Jan. 2019 (1)Mark Anderson 82Write-in 21 DovrayMayorHerb Hansen 36Write-in 4 City Council (2)Bruce Hovde 29Adam LeClaire 26Tanlee Noomen 23Write-in 0 FuldaMayorJohn Maertens 618Write-in 15 City Council (2)James Troje 338Catherine B. Winters 299Chuck Lursen 149Chad Ouellette 395Write-in 8 Special Election Council expiring Jan. 2019 (1)Jim Brown 596Write-in 9 HadleyMayorRichard Like 30Write-in 4 City Council (2)Nick Pieske 32Henry Veldhuisen 33Write-in 4 IonaMayorPeter Ford 51Write-in 19 City Council (2)Josh Tims 70Write-in 31 Lake WilsonMayorNeal Gilbertson 57Don Nielsen 80Write-in 3 City Council (2)Diane Scotting 82Kindel Nelson 94Write-in 26 SlaytonMayorMiron Carney 583Brad Pagel 420Write-in 8 City Council (2)Blake Randall Heronimus 533Robyn Miller 271Chris Jacobson 598Lee Lokker 357Alexander Carney 109Write-in 3 TOWNSHIPSHollySupervisor Seat ARichard VanMoer 48Write-in 0 Supervisor Seat CDouglas Krentz 48Write-in 0 ClerkCathy Kassel 49Write-in 0 Should landowners near town roads and part of an incorporated municipality be required to remove all big rocks and weeds?42 Yes10 No MasonSupervisor Seat BJamie Thomazin 161Write-in 5 Supervisor Seat CJon Hoyme 150Write-in 5 TreasurerJoan Widboom 165Write-in 0 SCHOOL BOARDFulda District 505 (3)Tom Klein 470Don Tiesler 549Kayla Clarke 649Brian Kass 390Brian VanderBeek 564Write-in 19 Edgerton District 581 (3)Gene Westenberg 57Kyle Landin 48Ross Kreun 59Write-in 2 Murray County Central District 2169 (3)Robin Gilbertson 2029Sue Streff 1926Lauren Biegler 1977Write-in 48 Pipestone Area District 2689 (4)Randy Erdman 5Marcy Pals 1Katie Wiese 3Michelle Niehus 4Kelli Byrnes 3Lance Oye 2Christina Alderson 0Write-in 0 Westbrook-Walnut Grove District 2898 (4)Ginny Barron 79John A. Wiggins 171Dan Warner 104Becky Foster 89Jim Kleven 153Maury A. Kuehl 141 Write-in 1 Tracy Area District 2904 (4)Ben Ludeman 459Jay Fultz 361Matt Surprenant 512Nicole J. Swanson 365Annette Miller 344Write-in 8 Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 2904 be approved?318 Yes

352 No

Pipestone County FEDERALPresident/Vice-PresidentDonald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 3338Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine 1127Darrell Castle and Scott Bradley 23Dan R. Vacek and Mark Elworth Jr. 10Alyson Kennedy and Osborne Hart 6Jill Stein and Howie Hawkins 44“Rocky” Roque De La Fuente and Michael Steinberg 1Evan McMullin and Nathan Johnson 99Gary Johnson and William Weld 131Write-in 29 U.S. RepresentativeDistrict 7Dave Hughes 2854Collin Peterson 1795Write-in 3 STATEState SenateDistrict 22Bill Weber 3435Brian Abrahamson 1229Write-in 3 State RepresentativeDISTRICT 22AJoe Schomacker 3545Laura Woods 1146Write-in 3 Constitutional Amendment removing lawmakers’ power to set their own pay:Yes 3753No 894 JUDICIALSupreme CourtAssociate Justice 6Michelle L. MacDonald 1828Natalie Hudson 2111Write-in 6 Court of AppealsJudge 5Louise Dovre Bjorkman 3470Write-in 13 Judge 8Denise D. Reilly 3416Write-in 12 Judge 11Michelle A. Larkin 3424Write-in 13 Judge 13Randolph W. Peterson 3419Write-in 8 Judge 14Larry Stauber Jr. 3392Write-in 11 Judge 16Peter M. Reyes Jr. 3391Write-in 7 Judge 17Matthew E. Johnson 3395Write-in 7 Judge 18Heidi Schellhas 3424Write-in 7 Judge 19Francis Connolly 3382Write-in 9 5th District CourtJudge 1Gregory J. Anderson 3416Write-in 12 Judge 3Allison L. Krehbiel 3383Write-in 9 Judge 6Michelle Dietrich 3393Write-in 9 Judge 9Lee Bush 3430Write-in 12 Judge 10Kurt D. Johnson 3398Write-in 7 Judge 16Darci J. Bentz 3368Write-in 15 COUNTYCounty Commissioner District 1Luke Johnson 789Write-in 5 County Commissioner District 3Bruce Kooiman 1005Write-in 2 County Commissioner District 5Christopher Hollingsworth 493Jerry L. Remund 323Write-in 2 Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor District 1Cal Spronk 4212Write-in 11 Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor District 2Ian Cunningham 4170Write-in 18 Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor District 3Clifford L. Mulder 1723Ken Christensen 2482Write-in 11 CITYEdgertonMayorJason Snyder 668Write-in 4 City Council (2)Del Hulstein 546Ron Williams 520Write-in 67 Special Election City Council (2)Rick Fey 457Kathryn M Baker 471Write-in 100 HatfieldMayorWrite-in 10 City Council (2)Kory Krempges 10Write-in 13 HollandMayorChris Lingen 67Randy Kor 35Write-in 0 City Council (2)Dean Schulze 63Travis D Jasper 41Bob DeZeeuw 15Stacy Gerdes 14Jo Kor 39Vern Carl 15Write-in 12 ClerkWrite-in 62 TreasurerWrite-in 56 IhlenJeannine Swenson 30Write-in 0 City Council (2)Neal Jennings 29Write-in 10 Jasper MayorMike Baustian 229Write-in 2 City Council (2)Karen Damman 164Marty Hilfers 67Kim Lape 176Write-in 2 PipestoneMayorMyron D. Koets 1646Write-in 85 City Council (2)Susan E. Wienands 447Dan Delaney 1357Justin Schroyer 1305Write-in 37 RuthtonMayorStan Townsend 87Write-in 6 City Council (2)Toni Bakker 40Kathy Rupp 70Jim Haroldson 52Write-in 3 TroskyMayor special election Write-in 25 City Council (2)Ron Klumper 39Donley Walhof 38Write-in 2 City Council special electionDavid Sommers 36Write-in 3 City Clerk

Write-in 26

TreasurerWrite-in 24WoodstockMayorTeresa D. Heard 35Write-in 5 City Council (2)Dale Heard 24Steve Eggerud 24Write-in 16 TOWNSHIPSGrayTown Supervisor Seat ATed Stout 122Write-in 2 OsborneTown Supervisor Seat 2Alan Vander Lugt 172Write-in 2 SCHOOL BOARDLake Benton District 404 (3)Roger Rudebusch 1LaDon Prosch 3Write-in 0 Edgerton District 581 (3)Gene Westenberg 868Kyle Landin 725Ross Kreun 925Write-in 30 Pipestone District 2689 (4)Lance Oye 1616Christina Alderson 1046Randy Erdman 1989Marcy Pals 1472Katie Wiese 1944Michelle Niehus 1386Kelli Byrnes 1391

Write-in 43

Rock County FEDERALPresident/Vice-PresidentDonald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 3091Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine 1373Darrell Castle and Scott Bradley 32Dan R. Vacek and Mark Elworth Jr. 16Alyson Kennedy and Osborne Hart 2Jill Stein and Howie Hawkins 40“Rocky” Roque De La Fuente and Michael Steinberg 1Evan McMullin and Nathan Johnson 97Gary Johnson and William Weld 155Write-in 32 U.S. RepresentativeDistrict 1Jim Hagedorn 2866Tim Walz 1890Write-in 5 STATEState SenateDistrict 22Bill Weber 3656Brian Abrahamson 1140Write-in 5 State RepresentativeDISTRICT 22AJoe Schomacker 3695Laura Woods 1114Write-in 0 Constitutional Amendment removing lawmakers’ power to set their own pay:XXX YesXXX No JUDICIAL Supreme CourtAssociate Justice 6Michelle L. MacDonald 1704Natalie Hudson 2342Write-in 2 Court of AppealsJudge 5Louise Dovre Bjorkman 3656Write-in 10 Judge 8Denise D. Reilly 3609Write-in 9 Judge 11Michelle A. Larkin 3629Write-in 8 Judge 13Randolph W. Peterson 3599Write-in 9 Judge 14Larry Stauber Jr.3608Write-in 11 Judge 16Peter M. Reyes Jr. 3589Write-in 10 Judge 17Matthew E. Johnson 3611Write-in 9 Judge 18Heidi Schellhas 3619Write-in 9 Judge 19Francis Connolly 3592Write-in 10 5th District CourtJudge 1Gregory J. Anderson 3602Write-in 7 Judge 3Allison L. Krehbiel 3579Write-in 10 Judge 6Michelle Dietrich 3603Write-in 8 Judge 9Lee Bush 3595Write-in 10 Judge 10Kurt D. Johnson 3582Write-in 13 Judge 16Darci J. Bentz 3589Write-in 11 COUNTYCounty Commissioner District 1Gary Overgaard 502Mike Davis 269Write-in 0 County Commissioner District 3Greg S. Burger 507Darrel Van Aartsen 456Write-in 66 County Commissioner District 5Jody James Reisch 726Write-in 5 Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor District 1Eugene Cragoe 4340Write-in 14 Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor District 3Roger Hoff 4288Write-in 18 Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor District 4Dave Esselink 4253Write-in 13 CITYBeaver CreekMayorJamie Dysthe 118Cathy Schroeder 23Write-in 1 Council (2)Alan Harnack 136Write-in 49 HardwickMayorWilly Baker 22Janyce A. Baustian 55Write-in 1 Council 4-Year Term (2)Richard Hubbling 67Lowell Schelhaas 62Write-in 0 Council 2-Year TermTom Haas 73Write-in 2 HillsMayorKeith Elbers 281Write-in 21 Council (2)Brian Sandbulte 255Ross Metzger 281Write-in 9 JasperMayorMike Baustian 21Write-in 0 Council (2)Karen Damman 13Marty Hilfers 9Kim Lape 19Write-in 0 KennethMayorDelbert Gangestad 24Write-in 1 Council (2)David Groen 24Paul Tweet 20Write-in 5 LuverneMayorPatrick Baustian 2139Write-in 49 Council, Ward 1Daniel Nath 864Larry Lanphere 474Write-in 3 Council, Ward 2Lori Hallstrom 850Write-in 7 Question: To allow issuance of Sunday liquor licenses to eligible liquor establishments.1473 Yes885 No MagnoliaMayorDennis W. Madison 49Write-in 14 Council (2)Mary Smook 52Jeffery T. DeGroot 32Robert Somnis 33Write-in 7 SteenMayorMelvin Van Batavia 66Write-in 6 Council (2)Marlin Elbers 53Mark Kruger 61Write-in 5 TOWNSHIPSBattle PlainSupervisor Seat CGreg Talsma 85Write-in 1 ClerkMark VanderPol 85Write-in 1 DenverSupervisor Seat CKyle Hemme 59Write-in 6 ClerkWrite-in 15 MartinSupervisor Seat BWrite-in 50 ClerkWrite-in 25 Rose DellSupervisor Seat CWrite-in 19 ClerkWrite-in 19 ViennaSupervisor Seat ABrian Jonas 60Larry Tweet 36Write-in 1 ClerkDouglas Eeten 89Write-in 1 SCHOOL BOARDEllsworth District 514 (3)Randy Buntjer 50Jeff Boltjes 47Rebecca Dreesen 46Lindsay Jenniges 48Write-in 3 Edgerton District 581 (3)Gene Westenberg 56Kyle Landin 45Ross Kreun 57Write-in 1 Hills-Beaver Creek District 671 (3)Kari Kueter 169Tim Bosch 529Amie Fick 335Blake Wysong 648Tamara Rauk 682Karin Moser 389Write-in 8 Luverne District 2184 (3)Kenny Rolling 1270Colleen Deutsch 2168Shelley L. Sandbulte 2290Tim Jarchow 2437Write-in 34 Pipestone Area District 2689 (4)Katie Wiese 71Michelle Niehus 50Kelli Byrnes 53Lance Oye 93Christina Alderson 34Randy Erdman 91Marcy Pals 66

Write-in 5

Jackson County -- unavailableIowa -- Lyon CountyFEDERAL

President/Vice-President

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 5,188Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine 917Darrell L. Castle and Scott N. Bradley 18Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka 18Dan R. Vacek and Mark G. Elworth Jr. 7Gary Johnson and Bill Weld 137Lynn Kahn and Jay Stolba 16Gloria La Riva and Dennis J. Banks 1“Rocky” Roque De La Fuente and Michael Steinberg 1Evan McMullin and Nathan Johnson 33Write-in 32 U.S. SenatorCharles E. Grassley 5,322Patty Judge 758Charles Aldrich 107Jim Hennager 44Michael Luick-Thrams 11Write-in 3 U.S. Representative-District 4Steve King 5,060Kim Weaver 1,096Write-in 10 STATEState Representative-District 1John H. Wills 5,429 Write-in 36 COUNTYBoard of Supervisors District 2 Merle Koedam 1,257Write-in 9 Board of Supervisors District 3 Mark A. Behrens 946Gerald Klinkenborg 256Write-in 0 County Auditor Jen Smi 5,660tWrite-in 18 County SheriffStewart Vander Stoep 5,493Write-in 177 Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner (3)Robert Ladd 3,198Keith Moser 3,683Chad TerWee 3,581Write-in 35 County Agricultural Extension Council (4)Ashley Boom 3,049Diane Peters 2,570Craig Schneiderman 2,728Chet Verschoor 1,816Dennis Winkowitsch 2,551Write-in 28 JUDICIALSupreme Court - Daryl L. Hecht Yes 2,311No 1,892 Supreme Court - Brent R. AppelYes 2,179No 1,923 Supreme Court - Mark S. CadyYes 2,253No 1,805 Court of Appeals - Gayle Vogel Yes 2,738No 1,011 Court of Appeals - David R. Danilson Yes 2,273No 1,304 Court of Appeals - Richard H. DoyleYes 2,330No 1,269 Court of Appeals - Amanda Potterfield Yes 2,252No 1,321 District Court 3A Associate Judge - David C. Larson Yes 2,462No 1,091 District Court 3A Associate Judge - Charles K. Borth Yes 2,402No 1,195 District Court 3A Associate Judge - Ann M. Gates Yes 2,412No 1,134 District Court 3A Associate Juvenile Judge - Mary L. Timko Yes 2,582No 1,047Iowa -- Osceola CountyFEDERALPresident/Vice-PresidentDonald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 2,528Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine 552Darrell L. Castle and Scott N. Bradley 10Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka 10Dan R. Vacek and Mark G. Elworth Jr. 0Gary Johnson and Bill Weld 73Lynn Kahn and Jay Stolba 3Gloria La Riva and Dennis J. Banks 1“Rocky” Roque De La Fuente and Michael Steinberg 0Evan McMullin and Nathan Johnson 1Write-in 13 U.S. SenatorCharles E. Grassley 2,598Patty Judge 455Charles Aldrich 53Jim Hennager 21Michael Luick-Thrams 10Write-in 3 U.S. Representative-District 4Steve King 2,372Kim Weaver 694Write-in 2 STATEState Representative-District 1John H. Wills 2,692Write-in 17 COUNTYBoard of Supervisors District 2 Jayson VandeHoef 348Grant Sixta 270Write-in 0 Board of Supervisors District 4 Jerry Helmers 429Phil Bootsma 217Write-in 2 Board of Supervisors District 5 Ed Jones 353Merlin Sandersfeld 257Write-in 3 AuditorBarbara Echter 2,809Write-in 4 SheriffDouglas L. Weber 2,640Write-in 85 Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor (2)Deb Kohn 2,008Alvin VanWyk 1,806Write-in 4 County Agricultural Extension Council (4)Andrew Gacke 1,768Rebecca S. Krogman 1,683Tim Ellerbroek 1,537Lindsay Watterson 1,532Write-in 8 County Agricultural Extension Council (to fill vacancy)Rena Miranda 2,077Write-in 10 JUDICIALSupreme Court - Daryl L. Hecht Yes 1,281No 913 Supreme Court - Brent R. AppelYes 1,209No 928 Supreme Court - Mark S. CadyYes 1,256No 879 Court of Appeals - Gayle Vogel Yes 1,495No 512 Court of Appeals - David R. Danilson Yes 1,329No 609 Court of Appeals - Richard H. DoyleYes 1,373No 583 Court of Appeals - Amanda Potterfield Yes 1,353No 576 District Court 3A Associate Judge - David C. Larson Yes 1,496No 434 District Court 3A Associate Judge - Charles K. Borth Yes 1,363No 552 District Court 3A Associate Judge - Ann M. Gales Yes 1,417No 518 District Court 3A Associate Juvenile Judge - Mary L. Timko Yes 1,526

No 461