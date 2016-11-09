Sunday Liquor on tap for Worthington, Luverne

Chad Nixon, representing GreatLIFE and Duffer’s, helped fight to get the issue on the ballot, collecting 673 signatures for a petition. He was happy with the result, saying it would be beneficial for local residents and business owners.

“It’s definitely a vote for choice,” Nixon said. “People can decide if they want to have a spirited drink on Sunday, as well as drive some dollars toward the community.”

Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darlene Macklin said the lack of intoxicating liquor at bars and restaurants on Sundays has meant people go to nearby towns that allow it, such as Sioux Falls, S.D., and Jackson. That translates into an economic disadvantage for Worthington businesses.

“It’s a positive for Worthington businesses that we can now compete with neighboring bars and restaurant establishments,” Macklin said.

The Worthington Municipal Liquor Store will not be affected by this measure. By state law, the liquor store cannot operate Sundays.

This is the third time Worthington has voted on the issue. In 1984, the margin of votes differed by 48 –– 2,373 for and 2,421 against. In 2004, the last time Worthington voted on the question, the margin of defeat was much larger with 2,636 no votes to 1,837 yes.

A Sunday liquor sales measure also passed in Luverne — which voted down the question in 2004 — with 1,473 yes votes to 885 no.