Cummings, Oberloh take city council races

Cummings, vice president and co-owner of Radio Works, said he had didn’t know what to expect of the results, as he was defeated by just 57 votes two years ago against councilman Mike Harmon.

“I didn’t know what to expect but I’m very pleased with the results, and I’m very ready to serve Worthington,” Cummings said.

Cummings said his biggest priority was promoting Worthington and keeping a positive attitude.

“We need to build a morale in town,” Cummings said. “We need Worthingtonians to say ‘we have a good community here that we want to grow and support as much as we can.’”

In the race for the Ward 1 seat, Alan Oberloh won with 637 votes — 42.92 percent. Chris Kielblock had 457 votes, and incumbent Rod Sankey received 387.

Oberloh said he had spent most of the night looking at the presidential election, so much so he had not been checking on his own results. He said he didn’t know what to expect from his own race for city council.

“It felt like it was a toss-up in a non-partisan race, but I’m very happy I came out on top,” Oberloh said.

Oberloh served three terms as mayor of Worthington experience — he said surely helped him win the race.

“With all my experience — 12 years in city government — I'm somebody that has the ability to hit the ground running,” he said. “I know people knew that.”

Oberloh said he made connections with state legislators during his time as mayor, something that was crucial to helping Worthington grow.

“I’m a firm believer in that you have to get to know state and national level officials in order to get funding for projects and get the kinds of laws that will help our community, and that’s something that I’ll bring to the council,” Oberloh said.

Kielblock was disappointed with the loss, but thanked voters for their support.

“I knew it would be an uphill battle, but I had hopes and expectations to come out on top,” Kielblock said. “I’m still pleased with the votes. I got a lot of great support from folks in town.”

Amy Ernst won the city council Ward 2 seat running unopposed, collecting 2,027 votes.

Ernst works as technology director in District 518. She will replace Scott Nelson, who served the council for the last eight years.

Ernst said she was proud to represent the people of Worthington.

“As a member of the city council I aim to uphold the values and ideals of the community, looking at each issue carefully,” Ernst said. “Examining first if the issue can be addressed as a city issue under the rules and guidelines set for by the government. Asking the questions: Will the decision benefit the city? How does the issue hold up to the values and ideals of the community and its constituents? Does it fit within the long range plan the city is working on?”