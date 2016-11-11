Four communities with write-in ballots have new mayors

In Bigelow, current city council member Stacie Golombiecki was declared the winner Wednesday evening with 25 votes. Voters in the community wrote in 15 different names for the top post. There was also a write-in campaign for two city council seats. With 11 different names written on ballots, the winners were Steve Schultz with 24 votes and Bryan Brandt with six votes.

Golombiecki, who has served on the Bigelow City Council for the past six years, will vacate her council seat when she’s appointed mayor. It is unknown at this time how that seat will be filled. As for seeing her name as a write-in, she said the idea of her serving as mayor came up in conversations.

“There wasn’t any campaigning,” she said. “I don’t think anyone knew how it was going to come out for sure.”

Golombiecki said she feels both honored and nervous about her new role in the community.

“I don’t know that much about what the mayor does,” she said on Thursday. “I’m really going to appreciate Brad (Meester’s) offer of support in that transition.”

Meester has served as mayor of Bigelow for the past four years, and Golombiecki said the council appreciates everything Meester did during his 12 years of leadership on the council.

Looking ahead to her new role, Golombiecki said she believes the council is well prepared for the future.

“We’re really excited about the Habitat for Humanity project that we’re working on,” she said. “We really want to make sure we have efficient office equipment … which, I think, will really benefit the city.”

In Wilmont, political newcomer David Reetz was declared the winner after voters there wrote in 24 different names to fill the mayoral seat. Reetz garnered the highest number of votes with 19.

“They had asked me and I said if people want to write me in, I’ll accept it,” he said on Thursday. “I guess word of mouth got around.”

Reetz will take over for Paul Grant, who was looking forward to retirement after more than 40 years of service to the city of Wilmont in some capacity or other.

As a 16-year resident of Wilmont, Reetz said he hopes to keep everything running the way it is.

“Wilmont’s a pretty good community. Everybody works together,” he said. “It’s not like anything needs major change.”

In Pipestone County, Lyle Schiebout was voted in as the mayor of Trosky with 26 votes. He was currently serving as the town’s interim mayor, but didn’t file for the mayoral post.

“I knew I wouldn’t have to run to get back in,” he said of the election.

The main object facing the Trosky City Council is getting a centralized sewer system in the community. It’s the state’s main objective as well.

“A few systems in the central part of town are threatening our ground water,” Schiebout said, adding that the council is looking at a centralized lagoon system for handling and treating waste.

The issue has been on the council’s docket since 2009, and Schiebout hopes the project can get done.

“I’m a get-er-done type of guy,” he said.

Schiebout said there is a good team in place on the Trosky City Council — it added two new members in Tuesday’s election, including a clerk and additional city council member to fill out the remainder of Schiebout’s term.

“We’re enthusiastic about the community and our small-town life — that’s kind of why we continue to do what we do,” he said.

In nearby Hatfield, current Mayor Pat Kirby was re-elected to her seat. That community also had write-in votes for the two open city council seats. Ron Beckering and Kory Krempges were chosen for the posts.