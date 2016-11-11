“Unforgotten” is a film produced by Darrin Dick, Bauer’s grandson, who wanted to tell a story that -- even though it narrates the particular experience of his grandfather -- thousands of veterans can associate with. Dick is a full-time pastor in North Carolina, and he studied motion graphics and film at the Savannah College of Arts and Design in Georgia.

The Korean War began five years after World War II ended -- in June 1950 -- when North Korean soldiers poured across the 38th parallel. American troops entered the war on July supporting South Korea. The war came to an end in 1953, after the deaths of around 5 million soldiers and civilians.

“After all the training you are supposed to be ready, but you never will be because it is different than what you can put on a piece of paper,” Bauer said.

Bauer enlisted in the U.S Army right out of high school. Two months later, he was sent to North Korea, where he fought for 14 months. He came back from the war with not only physical injuries, but with adverse psychological effects as well.

Dick said that at the beginning of the production, the film was only meant to be shown to his family. Later, it was decided that it would be shared with the whole community.

“The reason why I wanted to show it in Windom is because that’s where he lives and where he raised his family,” Dick said. “Then it became like a bigger deal, and so we wanted to show it to the whole area because he is very involved in the community.”

Bauer said he feels nervous because he doesn't know if he is going to be able to handle some parts of the film, during which he shared some of his most aching memories that he has tried so hard to leave behind.

“I will sit at the edge,” Bauer said. “Just in case I break down, I can go out.”

Dick said he had talked about doing the documentary for years, but it was not until spring 2015 that he finally set a deadline to finish the film. Dick said he wanted to do the documentary as not only a gift for his grandfather, but to all his family.

“He is my last living grandparent, and I realized that I didn't know a lot about him and my grandma’s story,” Dick said. “I just wanted to sit down and ask him a couple of questions, and then we talked about it way more than we had ever talked before.”

Bauer, though, was hesitant about doing the film since he knew he would have to relive some of his most painful war memories.

“I didn’t know for a while whether I wanted to do it or not because I never talked about it with anybody,” Bauer said. “He wanted to find out more than what I wanted to say.”

For more than 60 years, Bauer’s memories haunted his dreams, but he avoided talking about them. However, he realized that by doing the documentary, he could ease some of his pain.

“I have a problem with nightmares,” Bauer said. ”They (family) told me, ‘If you talk about it, you might be able to fix that.”’

Dick said he wanted to challenge the nickname “Forgotten War” that is often used to refer to the Korean War. He added that any soldier who endures experiences like his grandfather should be ever forgotten.

“The idea behind the title ‘Unforgotten’ was kind of through my grandparent’s story unforgetting this thing that everybody is calling forgotten,” Dick said.

Dick explained that there were a lot of challenges during the film’s production. He said it was very difficult for his grandfather to share some of his stories, and even though he shared a lot of them, tears were often involved.

“It was not easy at all,” Dick said. “A couple of times, we sat down and chatted and he would open up a lot, but other times he would break down. I just let him share whatever he was comfortable sharing.”

Dick said the budget was definitely one of the most difficult aspects of making the film. The documentary, which was mostly funded by donations from family and friends, had an overall cost of approximately $7,000, which is very low for a cinematographic production. However, his budget limitation made him explore his creativity, and he enjoyed the process of filmmaking even more -- particularly re-enactments of some of the war scenes.

In addition, Dick said most of the film was shot in Washington as well North and South Carolina. It was difficult to travel from one location to another and find places that resemble Korea.

All the effort Dick and his family and friends put Into making the movie was fueled by the hope of helping people understand and appreciate the sacrifices made by veterans.

“I want people to understand how big of a deal it is, and how these people fought for our country,” Dick said. “it changes their lives forever, whether they support it or not. It gives them a perspective of a generation in a time period and a group of people who lived with pretty heavy stuff that we don't have any idea about.”

Dick also said the documentary helped him strengthen his relationship with Bauer as well as better comprehend his pain.

“I don't think I actually ever understood what he has to live with -- not so much what he went through, but what he had to live with for 60-plus years,” Dick said.