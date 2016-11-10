WWII veteran still has weighty memento: a Goering photo

It’s a picture that belonged to Hermann Goering, once the second most powerful man in Nazi Germany.

After World War II was over, after more than 60 million people had been killed, after Andrashko had suffered the mindless miseries of war, he walked into Goering’s summer villa to claim a final souvenir.

Late last month he held it reverently in his Woodbury home. “Never is war a good thing,” he said. “You’d better respect peace.”

Andrashko was recognized for his service Oct. 29, when he was flown to Washington, D.C., for a one-day blitz of war memorials, sponsored by the nonprofit Honor Flight Network.

As Veterans Day neared, Andrashko recalled — sometimes angrily — his fighting at the Battle of the Bulge, the horrors of war, and how Goering’s photo of a goat ended up in the hallway of his home.

ENLISTING

Andrashko and five high school buddies wanted to enlist at the same time, before graduation, in the U.S. Navy.

From their vantage point in Oshkosh, Wis., it looked like the world was going crazy, with Adolf Hitler’s armies roaring across Europe and Japan bombing Pearl Harbor.

But the Navy didn’t want Andrashko. He had an overbite, which officials thought would interfere with breathing tubes used in medical emergencies.

So he enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the 589th Field Artillery Battalion.

He was designated as a “replacement GI,” a fill-in to be inserted into Army units that suffered casualties. It would change his experience — hopping from one unit to the next, seeing many facets of war but never making friendships. “Whenever you would make a good friend, you got transferred,” Andrashko said. “There were no reunions for me after the war.”

SURVIVING

In December 1944, on a cold and cloudy day in France, his unit was marching in a long column.

No one knew that the Germans were launching the Battle of the Bulge — the last stand of Hitler’s falling empire. No one knew that the Germans were about to shatter the weakest link in the Allied line.

And no one knew that the weak link was their unit.

All Andrashko knew, as he trudged along, was that the concentrated power of the Third Reich was suddenly exploding around him.

The Americans scattered. Overnight, Andrashko huddled beneath what he called a “Christmas tree” with two other soldiers. “We had no blankets,” he recalled.

In the morning, the two were so cold they could barely walk. But Andrashko was strong, having been through countless marches in his infantry training.

They slogged forward, Andrashko in the center, with a freezing soldier clinging to each side of him.

They lurched toward a farmhouse. Andrashko wondered what the stuff was — wood? — piled up to the first-floor rafters. He got closer, and then felt sick — they were the corpses of GIs.

“To see them all in a mound — that was scary,” he said.

Hundreds of soldiers had jammed inside the house, desperate to get warm. They squeezed out every last place to sit, and many tried to sleep while standing up.

Andrashko slipped into a barn and spotted a hanging feeder-basket for cattle. He climbed up and collapsed in the soft straw. The next morning he woke in pain, lying directly on the iron bars of the basket.

The cattle had eaten away his bedding.

Days later, while marching with another unit, he was startled to stumble into a deserted American campsite.

The artillery was perfectly arranged, the tents pitched and the trucks parked with the doors hanging open.

He checked the insignia on the side of a truck. He recognized it as the unit he had been transferred out of.

“It was shocking to see the whole unit you trained with, and nobody was there,” said Andrashko.

CLAIMING THE SPOILS

In the weeks following, the Allies repulsed the German attack and advanced toward Berlin. The Germans surrendered on May 7, 1945.

Andrashko was relocated in Austria, where he occupied a three-story stone structure that looked like a small castle. It was the summer home of Goering, who was once one of the most feared men in the world.

The building had been cleared out. “There was no furniture. We slept on the floor,” Andrashko said.

But remaining was a small picture of a mountain goat, hanging over a fireplace. Andrashko lifted it off the wall and took it as part of the spoils of war.

Today, Andrashko enjoys talking about his experiences, but one thing makes him mad: glorifying war.

He has no patience for hawks who have never been to war themselves. He hates war movies that only show triumph, camaraderie, machismo and strength. There’s no starvation, no piles of corpses, no frostbite, no gangrene.

Soldiers in movies usually know why they are fighting. But Andrashko said that real soldiers in real wars often wonder.

He recalled a debate at a World War II campsite.

“One guy said he was married and had two children, so he said he shouldn’t be here,” Andrashko said. “We said we were single and had no families, so we had nothing to fight for.

“Pretty soon, we were adding up two plus two and asking: Why were any of us there?”

He is not opposed to all wars. Fighting in World War II, he said, was necessary. “We were threatened,” he said.

But he suggested a different way of choosing who fights.

“If there is ever going to be war again, I would draft everyone 55 and older. They have already lived a good life,” Andrashko said.

“No politicians would start wars. They would be the first to go.”