Obesity rate of Minnesota’s low-income children drops

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of Agriculture study found Minnesota’s rate the eighth lowest in the nation. The national rate was 14.5 percent in 2014, the latest year figures are available.

“I’m pleased to see that our efforts … are showing positive results,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Ed Ehlinger said in a prepared statement. “Healthy eating, physical activity and breastfeeding in early childhood put young children on a path to healthy weight as they grow.”

One out of three Minnesota children ages 2 to 5 is served by WIC, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Officials point to several efforts that WIC is making to promote healthy living, such as providing individualized nutrition counseling and making referrals to nutrition resources. And the Statewide Health Improvement Program is bringing groups together to emphasize healthy eating and active living in Minnesota’s schools, child care facilities, workplaces and other communities.

Minnesota’s 2014 rate was well below its neighboring states as well: Wisconsin and Iowa both measured at 14.7 percent, North Dakota at 14.4 percent and South Dakota at 17.1 percent.

It’s not only Minnesota’s children doing better. In September, the CDC noted that Minnesota’s adult obesity rate fell from 27.6 percent in 2014 to 26.1 percent in 2015. Minnesota was the only state in the region including North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa to keep its obesity rates below 30 percent.