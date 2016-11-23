Jackson County 4-H hosts recognition banquet

Many awards were handed out during the evening to members and volunteers. The Club of the Year honor was presented to LaCrosse Loyal Workers, which also earned the Club Project award. The Most Improved Club was the Rost Rustlers, which also earned the Scotch Trophy. The Lakefield Hunter 4-H Club earned the Community Pride Award.

The 4-H Key Award was presented to Ashley Wagner, while Michaela Kellner was the recipient of the Ray Palmby Livestock Achievement award.

Achievement, Leadership and Citizenship honors went to Maggie Post and Joshua Majerus, and the I Dare You award was presented to Hunter Gustin and Ashley Wagner.

The Dennis and Anita Whisney All Around Youth Leadership award was given to Ashley Wagner, while the Adeline Rossow award went to Dorothy Ulbricht.

Honored as Young Achievers were Payten Benda, Ryan Killian, Rachel Mohr and Tim Salentiny.

The REA Incentive Award was presented to Garrhet Kellner, while the Conservation Award went to Braeden Erickson. Jordann Schneekloth earned the Treasurer Award, while Peter Ignaszewski and Rebecca Salentiny each received the Secretary Award, and Ashley Wagner the Reporter Award.

Also recognized during the evening were Dave Brunk, Liz Diemer-Brunk, Stacey Christoffers, Mark Mohr, Steph Porter, Zach Post, Breanne Rentschler, Loni Rossow, Brad Tusa and Laura Vancura for serving as an adult volunteer for one year; Michelle Eckert, Jamie Koep, Kayle Koep, Robin McFarland-Henning, Cameron Mulder and LeAnn Salentiny for serving five years; Jessica Mulder for serving 10 years; Deb Rentschler for serving 15 years; and Sharon Hinkeldey for serving 55 years.

There were 96 4-H members recognized for completing at least one project record. Many members were also recognized for being first, third, fifth, and 10th year members. Sarah Brandt, Scott Christopher, Andy Eckert, Sydney Eddy, Andrea Hinkeldey, Marcus Hinkeldey, Hannah Holmberg, Jade Holthe, Jonathan Hussong, Cole Lusk, Demonte Thomas, Bailey Schneekloth, Michaela Vancura and Kilen Warmka were also recognized as graduating members of Jackson County 4-H.