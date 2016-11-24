The question is one that could spill over to other watershed districts in the county. While commissioners took no definitive action Tuesday, they are amenable to further discussing the matter.

Coleen Gruis, a K-LR board member, said the watershed district isn’t staffed to deal with the petition process. The K-LR operates with a five-member, all-volunteer board of managers without a full-time administrator. Administrative services are provided by Nobles County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager John Shea.

Shea is the third individual to provide administrative duties to the K-LR in the three and a half years since the watershed district received a petition for improvement on a nearly three-mile section of Judicial Ditch 11. The watershed’s legal counsel has also changed during that time, with Louis Smith representing the K-LR for just the past few months.

“I am nervous about all of the legal things,” said K-LR member Layton Gruis. “Our legal situation for the county, the K-LR and the petitioner is very muddy.”

His comment was in reference to the county’s legal counsel on drainage issues, Kurt Deter, being the same attorney for the petitioners in the JD11 case. It also references, he says, the fact that K-LR’s new legal counsel is still getting up to speed on issues with the ditch system.

Lead or follow?

K-LR board members raised the authority issue with the hope the county will take over the responsibility of ditch system issues. The JD11 petition has been on their plate since April 2013, when petitioners John, Richard and Tom Penning, and others requested improvements on a segment of the ditch located in six sections of land in Summit Lake Township.

K-LR led the first public hearing Sept. 30, 2013. In the years since, the watershed district lost its legal counsel, conducted a lengthy search for a new attorney and just within the past few months hired Smith, with Minneapolis-based Smith Partners. The firm specializes in work with watershed districts, local governments and conservation organizations.

As the petition process appeared stalled, issues with other ditch systems in Nobles County began to surface.

Ditch system management, questions on benefitting property owners and tax revenue on ditch systems have become a hot topic of conversation in the county and among landowners as systems fail or no longer meet the needs of a changing landscape. Many of the ditch systems in Nobles County are nearly — or more than — 100 years old.

Thus far, the county and the K-LR have tried to muddle through the JD11 project together, but both parties agree it hasn’t gone smoothly.

Outlining options

Smith, the K-LR’s new attorney, said there are “several different schools of thought” about who should have authority over drainage ditches.

“(One thought is) whenever there’s a watershed district, the petition must be filed with the watershed district,” he said. “Another … is that the watershed district gets in the business of handling a proceeding only if the county transfers the responsibility to the watershed district.”

The third thought is the county and watershed district proceed with a petition on parallel tracks — management stays with the county and the watershed district handles the improvement proceeding.

Smith said K-LR’s board of managers have discussed the importance of “being on the same page” as the county in philosophy about how ditch systems should be handled.

“Any time you have lawyers, water and drainage involved, there’s potential for lawsuits,” Smith said. “The watershed district has limited resources. It doesn’t have the history of managing the drainage system — the county does. It might make sense for the county to continue managing the drainage system.”

Deter, representing the petitioners, said it doesn’t make sense to have improvement proceedings handled by the watershed district while all other issues pertaining to the ditch system remain with the county.

“On behalf of the petitioners, for staffing reasons, consistency … it just doesn’t make sense the way we’re doing it,” Deter said. “The watershed board is confused of who's doing what. I think it should be with the county, representing the petitioners.”

Commissioner Gene Metz then asked if each of the three watershed districts could “stand on its own wishes and merits” or if the county should be the authority over all ditch issues, regardless of whether they are located in a specific watershed.

Deter said the answer, thus far, has varied by region.

“In the Red River Valley, the watershed districts will fight tooth and nail to keep (authority over) the ditches,” he said. “In other parts of the state, they would love to dump the ditches.”

“You’ve probably got two parties here, neither one of which wants anything to do with it,” Metz responded.

Smith warned that regardless of the decision the county and watershed districts make regarding authority, there is a chance someone will be unhappy and it could result in a challenge.

“You are vulnerable to some legal argument,” he said, encouraging the county’s ditch authority to base its decision on what it views as the best way to manage water resources in the county and document why the decision was made.

Deter said the issue in Nobles County may well end up being a case study for why state statute on drainage authority needs to be addressed.

That doesn’t help the K-LR, though, which just wants the county take over the process.

“It seems like a duplication of government,” said Shea, noting that K-LR board members are attending hearings hosted by the ditch authority, but then having watershed meetings to discuss what happens next. “The inefficiency is mind-boggling.”

Smoother process

A day after the meeting, Shea said he’d just like to see a smoother process all around, from hosting the public meetings to doing the redetermination of benefits.

He said the length of time it has taken with the JD11 petition is “the nature of the beast.”

“The county and the review of a system just takes time,” Shea said. “I don’t know, in the future, if there can be a way to make it faster and smoother. Everyone wants a smoother system, county-wide. I want some consistency environmentally as well.”

As for the JD11 project, the redetermination of benefits has been completed and Nobles County has accepted that process. Meanwhile, the final engineer’s report has yet to be filed, Shea said. Another public hearing on the improvement is anticipated yet this winter.

Commissioners Don Linssen and Marv Zylstra said they would like to see consistency in whatever the county decides moving forward.