New bridge celebrated in Jackson

Work included the reconstruction of the Des Moines River Bridge and the renovation of U.S. 71, among other pedestrian additions. Jackson City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland said the city had talked about completing the project for years.

Construction consisted of replacing the Des Moines River Bridge, which was more than 60 years old, as well as rehabilitating U.S. 71 from the north part of the bridge to Riverside Drive. Two northbound lanes and one southbound lane with a two-way left-turn lane were added.

During the construction project, the Des Moines River trail was also extended and a pedestrian crossing signal at Springfield Parkway added.

“With the completion of the project, there is increased safety for motorists by speeds being reduced and turn lanes added, improved access for future development and better pedestrian/bicycle accommodations,” Bromeland said.

Representatives from the city of Jackson and residents gathered Nov.18 at the Des Moines River Bridge for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event marked the opening of the bridge and the completion of the road improvements.

“I was very happy,” Jackson Mayor Wayne Walter said. “It was tough for everybody in town, so it was a really big relief and everybody was happy when the projects were completed.”

The bridge was opened Tuesday to traffic, but Bromeland said there still is some finishing work that will occur next spring. That includes the painting of the bridge’s concrete surface, minor painting touch-ups to the bridge guard rail and turf establishment work. She added that every part of the project is critical to the city, but the bridge renovation especially significant.

“The bridge is really important to Jackson because it’s not only an improvement for our local residents, but for people driving through Jackson,” Bromeland said.

The overall cost of the project was approximately $5 million, although the city’s share was only about $240,000. The city covered part of the cost of the trail, some water main work under U.S. 71 and two pedestrian crossing signals. The rest of the project was funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

“The city of Jackson is very appreciative of the State of Minnesota’s investment made to replace the bridge and improve the existing highway infrastructure in Jackson,” Bromeland said.

During construction, Bromeland said drivers entering the city needed to take several detours, which created traffic issues and caused inconvenience for community residents and businesses. She said the long-term benefits, though, were greater than those issues.

“While the detour was undoubtedly an inconvenience to motorists, and frustrating at times for local businesses impacted by the detour, the long-term improvements made will benefit Jackson for many years to come,” she said.

Amber Rhubee, service manager at Subway, was one of many residents who was frustrated with the closure of the roads. She said their sales went down significantly this summer.

“The business was definitely slower,” Rhubee said. “We missed a lot of our I-90 traffic and travelers, so business was slowed down considerably.”

Rhubee added that it didn’t only affect business, but it impacted residents’ daily lives.

“It definitely affected a lot of people that live in town,” Rhubee said. “You had to think twice where you wanted to go in town.”

However, she said the roads were deteriorated and the improvements needed. She added that Jackson not only looks more beautiful, but is safer for pedestrians.

“I know a lot of people who don't have cars in town, so that just makes it safer for people to get around,” she said.

She noted that the elementary school is located in front of Subway, and it was very dangerous for kids to cross the road. The addition of the pedestrian accomodations increases student safety.

Walter said he appreciates the cooperation of businesses and residents during the time of construction.

“I just want to thank the citizens for coming up with the detour and for their patience with us,” Walter said.