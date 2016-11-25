Holiday spirit coming to town with Monroe Crossing

Tammy Makram, MAPAC’s managing director, said the auditorium has been waiting for the Monroe Crossing performance for more than two years. She noted that the band came to Worthington in 2010, but put on a different show.

“I have been anticipating this date for so long,” Makram said. “I am so glad they are finally coming, and I love this particular show because it gets me in the holiday mood.”

Monroe Crossing is an internationally known bluegrass band that has performed all over the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. Bluegrass is a type of country music created by Bill Monroe in 1940 that carries a European traditional music tone and jazz elements.

“I like it because it’s an acoustic type of music, but it also has a lot of energy,” said Derek Johnson, one of Monroe’s Crossing lead singers and a guitarist. “There is a lot of great musicianship to it.”

The concert promises a fun evening with a mixture of old and new Christmas songs with a special bluegrass touch to it. During the first half of the concert, the band will perform classic holiday songs such as Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas,” “Angels We Heard on High,” and Bill Monroe’s “Christmas Time’s A-Coming.”

“A lot of the music they will perform are the tunes that people identify as traditional holiday music, so it will be bringing back a lot of memories,” Makram said.

After intermission, the audience will be able to request their favorite songs to the band.

Johnson said the band tries to keep their traditional bluegrass instruments in every performance. Members play the guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin, and three lead singers will perform vocals into one primary microphone.

“I love their shows because of the atmosphere that they set up with the traditional bluegrass experience,” she said.

Johnson said he enjoys the faster speed the style adds to each song, which is the result of three-finger banjo technique. In addition, he said the single microphone creates a special melody.

“It’s very nice when all (the voices) are going to one mic so we can really blend our harmonies,” he said. “Also, it gives a focal point for the audience.”

Johnson added that the band not only puts effort into performing high quality music, but also tries to make a connection with the audience through humor and dance.

“We feel that people like to be entertained regardless of the style of music,” he said. “People like to have a connection with the band, and we like to entertain the audience beyond the music.”

Makram, who has seen the band perform several times, said she enjoys listening to the stories of each band member as well as the history behind every song.

“They all have their own stories that become a part of the show and they will also tell stories about the songs themselves,” she said. “It's always interesting to listen where the music came from because it makes the songs much more meaningful.”

Makram said the community has always been very supportive of MAPAC’s programs and hopes it will continue to enjoy each show at the auditorium.

“The Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center provides shows that they normally wouldn't been able to see, so I hope that they take advantage of as many shows as they can so we can continue to bring more and more entrainement to our community,” she said.

Tickets can be purchased at the Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center box office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by calling 376-9101. For more information, visit www.friendsoftheauditorium.com