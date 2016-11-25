This Christmas season, they are introducing one more reason to visit Luverne — nutcrackers.

Inspired by a collection of approximately 2,500 nutcrackers Luverne collector Betty Mann donated to the Rock County Historical Society, and now on permanent display at the new History Center in town, Luverne Area Chamber Director Jane Lanphere dreamed up a display of nutcrackers throughout the community. Her goal — to make Luverne the Nutcracker Capital of the Midwest.

“I thought we’d be lucky to have 60 or 70 and now we have 112,” Lanphere said of the inaugural year for the nutcracker display, which opens Dec. 3. She hopes local retailers and residents will build on the theme, and perhaps one day Luverne can be home to a year-round Christmas store, or at the very least, a place to find nutcracker collectibles.

Of course, the goal is to also get people to visit The History Center to view what is now billed as the largest nutcracker display in the Midwest. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“People have really embraced (the theme),” Lanphere said.

A local business, Quality Printing, designed nearly 80 of the nutcrackers on display around town. The variety of colorful and weather-proof vinyl wraps cover plywood cutouts measuring 2 feet wide and 8 feet tall. Businesses throughout town could purchase one of three basic designs, or pay a little more for a custom design.

Once they were completed, each of the nutcrackers was given a name. There’s Philo, the Pony Express nutcracker named after the city’s founder, Philo Hawes, who developed the Pony Express station in Luverne and numerous other points throughout the region. Nutcrackers stationed at one of the banks in town bear the names of Billy N. Heir and Millie N. Heir, and the nutcracker on display at the Brandenburg Gallery bears the nickname of world-renowned wildlife photographer Jim Brandenburg.

Lanphere said the names on each of the nutcrackers are part of a city-wide scavenger hunt Dec. 3-23. People are invited to participate in the contest and record the names of each of the nutcrackers and where they are found in the community.

Registration forms will be available online by Dec. 3 at luvernechamber.com, or can be purchased at the Winterfest Craft Show on Dec. 3, at The History Center during regular hours or the Luverne Chamber of Commerce. Once completed, the forms must be dropped off at The History Center. Six winners will be selected from the correctly completed forms to receive $50 gift cards.

“(The contest) is just trying to get people out and about,” Lanphere said. “We want this so families can do this anytime of the day or night, 24-7. You can drive around and look for the names of the nutcrackers.”

More than 30 of the nutcrackers on display are either handmade, hand-painted or purchased. There are 2D and 3D models, and at least one that’s a window cling on a downtown business.

Luverne’s nutcracker display is the latest marketing tool Lanphere said has been implemented to bring people to the community. The city boasts the Brandenburg Gallery and the Herreid Military Museum, each of which has brought increased traffic to the community. Of course, there is also the Blue Mound State Park just north of town that draws people to Luverne.

“Just from a marketing standpoint, nobody has 2,500 nutcrackers,” Lanphere said. “The more we can build on this, who knows what five or 10 years will do.”