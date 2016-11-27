Holiday festivals right around the corner

Meanwhile, in Fulda, the annual Parade of Lights will take over the city’s streets at 6 p.m. Saturday with more than 25 floats featuring this year’s theme “Star Spangled Christmas.”

In Luverne, the three-day festival will kick off at 10 a.m. Friday with a Puppet Show story hour with Jim Oliver at the Rock County Community Library. Later, the Festival of Trees will display Christmas trees decorated by community organizations, institutions and business. The display, which can be viewed throughout the month of December, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Carnegie Cultural Center.

“They have gorgeous Christmas trees,” said Luverne Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jane Lanphere. “All of them are themed, so they are really fun to see.”

The day will continue with a wine and beer tasting from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Blue Mound and Liquor. To wrap up that day, the Eagles club invites the public to participate in the cribbage tournament it is hosting at 7 p.m.

The most popular event of the festival, the Winterfest Arts & Craft Show, will take place Saturday. The show, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers handmade products from local vendors in the Luverne Public School commons and Cardinal gym. Lanphere said nearly 2,000 people attended the show last year and that attendees will have a wide variety of products -- such as homemade cookies, makeup, adults and kids clothes, handmade mittens and scarves -- to choose from, among many other products.

“It’s a wonderful place to look for unique items that aren't commercial and things that you can’t get around here,” Lanphere said.

Lanphere invites residents to participate in the Nutcrackers Scavenger Hunt, where they will have to locate different nutcrackers throughout town. A registration form and map can be picked up at the craft show.

Kids will have the chance to have their picture taken with Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the elementary school. At the same location, Rock County 4-H members are hosting Santa’s Workshop, where kids can enjoy making Christmas gifts.

Lanphere said Winterfest is an effort from many residents and businesses who want to bring the holiday spirit to town.

“You can come out here and enjoy what the citizens and the community have done to make all this work,” Lanphere said. “I just encourage people to get out there and take advantage of all these wonderful events.”

Luverne Street Music students and staff will perform “The Sounds of Christmas’ on Saturday. There will be concerts at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Palace Theater.

The Hinkly House and History Center will host open houses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Hinkly House will feature local artists who make handmade miniature stuffed animals for Christmas decorations. The History Center will share its collection of 120 nutcrackers with the public.

The holiday celebration will conclude Sunday with the “North Pole Open For Christmas,” which will play at 2 p.m. play at the Historic Palace Theater.

Local businesses will be open extended hours throughout the weekend.

Lanphere encourages people to attend the events not only to support local merchants, but to celebrate the holiday season with the whole community.

“Come and share some time with your neighbors,” she said. “Really, you can just be there and participate in the events and find a way to get yourself into the holiday spirit.”

Lighting up Fulda

Saturday’s Parade of Lights event will kick off with Santa making a visit to Antonio's from 4 to 5:45 p.m. He will give away snacks to the little ones, and parents can bring their camera for pictures. Santa will later join the parade as the grand marshal.

“The experience of the children giving their wish lists to Santa and all the spectacular lights and Christmas music coming from each float will definitely get everyone in the spirit of the holiday season,” said Tina Slaathaug, Fulda Parade of Lights organizer.

More than 25 floats decorated by local business, nonprofits and churches will try to impress the judges. Criteria will include creativity involving Christmas lights, music and decorations based on the theme “Star Spangled Christmas.”

Slaathaug said the festival -- sponsored by the Fulda Area Community Club -- has always had a good response from local and area residents alike, adding that organizations and businesses create original and creative floats each year.

“It’s unbelievable how creative our participants get and how much work they put into their floats,” Slaathaug said. “It's a lot of fun to see what people come up with each year.”

The parade route will begin at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church heading north down Maryland Avenue. It will then loop around Maple Lawn Nursing Home and proceed back onto N.E. Seventh Street heading onto North St. Paul Avenue, where the parade route will end at its intersection with Main Street.

“It's pretty neat to see Fulda light up as dozens of illuminated floats drive our Main Street area led by our first responders,” Slaathaug said. “The kids really seem to enjoy this parade because of all the unique lights and Christmas-themed costumes worn by our participants.”