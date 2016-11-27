Luverne Winterfest 2016 schedule

5-8 p.m.: Wine & beer tasting, Blue Mound Liquor

7 p.m.: Winterfest cribbage tournament, Luverne Eagles Club

Saturday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Winterfest Arts & Craft Show, Luverne Public School commons, gym

10 a.m.: Rock County Sno Masters swap meet, Rusty Nutz Vintage Snowmobile Club Show & Shine, Howling Dog Saloon. Snowmobile ride is weather-dependent.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Santa’s Workshop for grades K-4, Luverne Elementary Commons

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pictures with Santa, Luverne Elementary Commons

1-4 p.m.: Festival of Trees, Carnegie Cultural Center

10-4 p.m.: Hinkly Christmas Open House, Hinkly House

10-4 p.m.: Historic Center Open House, Historic Center

3 p.m & 5:30 p.m.: “Sounds of Christmas” featuring Luverne Street Music students and staff, Historic Palace Theatre

5-8 p.m.: Wine & beer tasting, Blue Mound Liquor

6-9 p.m.: Winterfest steak fry, Luverne Eagles Club

Sunday

2 p.m.: “North Pole Open for Christmas” at the Historic Palace Theater