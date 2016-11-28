Sibley Library plans December events

Story Hour is planned at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 20. A special story and craft time will be offered each day for children ages 3-6.

Toddle On Over, a program for children ages 6 months through age 3 and their caregivers, will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

SPLASH will be from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Dec. 1 for children in kindergarten and first grade; from 3:45 to 4:45 Dec. 8 for children in second and third grades; and from 3:45 to 4:45 Dec. 15 for children in fourth through sixth grades.

Coloring with Shelby will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19. People are invited for a fun night of relaxation as you "Color with Shelby.” All materials will be provided.