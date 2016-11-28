YMCA approves new board members
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Area YMCA approved its newest slate of board members during its Nov. 21 annual meeting.
All directors are elected by nomination from the Board Development Committee and Board of Directors, and then voted on by the eligible membership of the YMCA at the annual meeting. New members elected to three-year terms are Julie Lopez, Mohsine Gdid and Randy Thompson. Three others who were re-elected to a second three-year term were Colin O’Donnell, Chad Nixon and Lisa Gerdes.
“We are very excited for the addition of these new members to the board,” said Colin O’Donnell, board president. “They bring a diverse background of experience and expertise that will greatly enhance the makeup of the Y Board of Directors.”
“The Y has seen many changes over the years and these additions to a continued strong Y Board of Directors are very important,” Worthington Area YMCA Executive Director/CEO Andy Johnson added. “I am very excited to work with the existing board along with these great new additions in the coming year.”
Continuing-serving board members include Tammy Koller, Kenton Meier, Joe Vander Kooi, Dennis Weeks, Brett Wiltrout, Arturo Martinez, Jeff Williamson, Nate Hanson and Diane Graber.