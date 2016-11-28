YMCA approves new board members

“We are very excited for the addition of these new members to the board,” said Colin O’Donnell, board president. “They bring a diverse background of experience and expertise that will greatly enhance the makeup of the Y Board of Directors.”

“The Y has seen many changes over the years and these additions to a continued strong Y Board of Directors are very important,” Worthington Area YMCA Executive Director/CEO Andy Johnson added. “I am very excited to work with the existing board along with these great new additions in the coming year.”

Continuing-serving board members include Tammy Koller, Kenton Meier, Joe Vander Kooi, Dennis Weeks, Brett Wiltrout, Arturo Martinez, Jeff Williamson, Nate Hanson and Diane Graber.