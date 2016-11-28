Holiday Parade is tonight in downtown Worthington

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. with more than 15 lighted floats set to proceed down 10th Street. The Spirit of Worthington Trojan Marching Band will be leading the parade along with floats sponsored by JBS, local boy and girl scout troops and the Worthington Area Symphony Orchestra, among other business and organizations. As is customary, Santa Claus will be on hand, too.

Prior to the parade, horse carriage rides along 10th Street will be offered to residents beginning at 5 p.m. Free popcorn will be served by First State Bank Southwest and the Worthington Education Association at the corner of Third Avenue and 10th Street.

Following the parade, Santa will be at Lit'l Wizards, and kids will be able to drop off their wish list in Santa’s Mailbox there. First United Methodist Church will be serving free hot chocolate and cookies, and the horse carriage rides will continue.