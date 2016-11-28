Jackson, Sibley host holiday events this week

Meanwhile, in Sibley, Iowa, the opening of the Otter Valley Railroad exhibit, visits from Santa and a tour of homes are hoped to bring families together in the Christmas spirit during that community’s Traditions of Christmas celebration.

Sibley’s annual Christmas celebration begins today and continues through Saturday with a Book Walk sponsored by the Sibley Public Library. Fourteen businesses will feature pages from the story “‘Twas the Night before Christmas.” The public is invited to stop at each business to read the traditional Christmas story, and then visit the Sibley Public Library for a come-and-go, make your own Christmas book.

On Wednesday, an ornament hunt begins inside Sibley’s retail businesses. This is the third year for the event, and Sibley Chamber of Commerce Director Sheryl Peters said it’s a good way to get people into local businesses.

“Each tree has an ornament that says ‘Sibley Chamber of Commerce’ on it,” Peters said, noting that when individuals find the ornament, they must have the store owner initial their entry form. The forms are available at any of the three banks in Sibley.

For every five ornaments found, individuals will get one entry into a prize giveaway. Among the items in the drawing are a $100 gift card, $50 gift cards and motel stays.

To be eligible for prizes, individuals must bring their forms to Jurgens Home Improvement (corner of Ninth Street and Third Avenue) between noon at 4 p.m. Saturday. Santa will visit during this time.

Peters encourages people to visit Sibley and enjoy the day on Saturday.

The schedule of events for weekend celebrations in Sibley and Jackson follow.

Traditions of Christmas in Sibley

Saturday events include:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Gift and Bake Sale, hosted by Team Trinity at Trinity Lutheran Church. Proceeds to Osceola County Relay for Life.

9-11 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa, Pizza Ranch.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Timeshapes clock gallery open house, 235 Ninth St.

9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Otter Valley Railroad Display open, Osceola County Fairgrounds. Serving cookies and coffee.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Sibley-Ocheyedan Choir Boosters. Tickets may be purchased at Porch on Main, local banks or at one of the three homes on the tour.

1:30 p.m.: Matinee at the Max, showing “Home Alone.”

Holiday Fest in Jackson

Jackson’s annual Holiday Fest features a variety of activities on Saturday, with two contests under way all this week. A coloring contest for all ages is being sponsored by Tootie’s Boutique, 313 Second St.; while the Jackson County Library is hosting a Gingerbread House Contest. Participants are asked to bring their Gingerbread House to the library, 311 Third St., Jackson, between now through Friday for the display, which will remain in place through Monday.

Saturday events include:

9 a.m.: Cardboard Boat Regatta, Jackson County Central swimming pool

9 a.m. to noon: Santa’s Workshop, Riverside Elementary cafeteria

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Vendor Craft Fair, Riverside Elementary gymnasium

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Story Time, Riverside Elementary music room

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Goodwill Glazers, Riverside Elementary art room

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Horse-drawn wagon rides, downtown Jackson by Pillars

11 a.m. to close: Free hot cocoa and soup while supplies last, Bridget Bucksnort’s Brew Ha Ha & Grill

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Visit with Santa, Santa Land in Festival Park (north end of Second Street)

1 p.m.: Historic State Theater free movie matinee, “Kung Fu Panda 3”

1 to 4 p.m.: Free swimming, ages 13 and younger, Jackson County Central swimming pool

2 p.m.: Harp music and “The Inkeeper’s Wife”, stories and songs of the season, Jackson Center for the Arts

2 p.m.: Opry Christmas Jackson Style, JCC Performing Arts Center (west end of high school). Reserved seating: (507) 847-3891.

3:30 p.m.: Carols, sing-a-long with Our Savior’s Lutheran Choir, Jackson Center for the Arts

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Kids Christmas Bingo, American Legion Hall

5 p.m.: Drawing for Gingerbread House, Jackson Center for the Arts

5:30 p.m.: Lighted parade down Second Street, followed by a drawing for two kids sleds and prizes for parade entries, Clock Tower, downtown Jackson

6 p.m.: Holiday Fest Fireworks, Jackson City Hall area

7:30 p.m.: Opry Christmas Jackson Style, JCC Performing Arts Center. Reserved seating: (507) 847-3891.