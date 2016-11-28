Council looks toward funding new trails

The city submitted a letter of intent to apply for the creation of three trail segments. The first two of these trails are included in the school district’s Safe Route to Schools (SRTS) plan. The trails connect Prairie Elementary to Knollwood Drive and Pleasant Avenue.

The third trail connects Cecilee Street to the TH 60 trail south of Armour Road. The trail would help connect workers to JBS, the city’s biggest employer.

Total cost of both projects would be $329,435; TAP would pay for $229,133 of it. Applications are due in mid-January.

The District 518 Board of Education has approved the Knollwood Drive to Prairie Elementary trail but not the Pleasant Avenue connection, as the latter trail does not have an impact on connecting students to the elementary school. The council requires the school to commit to participate in funding local costs or maintenance of the trails before the application is submitted.

The council agreed to ask the school district to take on a 50 percent share of initial funding of the trail connecting Knollwood Drive and Pleasant Avenue to the elementary school.

As for the trail connecting Cecilee Street to JBS, City Director of Engineering Dwayne Haffield said he had received a $20 donation from someone in the area who wanted a better way to walk to work.

“There’s definitely interest to get that kind of connection to get the trails over to the JBS area,” Hatfield said.

If the city’s application — which has not yet been submitted — was accepted, funding likely would not come until 2021, if not later, as it is federal money.

In an unrelated vote, the council authorized the transfer of the Worthington Police Department’s K-9 Thor to pet status starting Wednesday. The 12-year-old German shepherd started his career with the police department on June 1, 2009, teaming up with Sgt. Brett Wiltrout.

Officer Colby Palmersheim — who has worked with Thor since 2012 — will be his future owner and has agreed not to use him for police activities. A retirement ceremony took place Monday at Prairie Justice Center.

Mayor Mike Kuhle called Thor a “great investment.” The police department invested about $10,000 toward Thor and a few thousand more for training.

According to WPD Chief Troy Appel, the impact can’t be measured by numbers — Thor kept officers safe more often than one might think.

“On pure intimidation factor alone, it was probably almost on a daily basis,” Appel said.

In addition, the council:

Approved additional funding for Sioux Falls, S.D. architecture firm TSP to work on design for the new proposed liquor store site, formerly the Dollar General store.

The firm prepared preliminary site and building plans for potential sites, and the city requested an amendment to the agreement to provide additional design services and site investigation. The new contract amount would be $14,300, an increase of $4,500 above the original contract of $9,800. Funding for the contract comes from the liquor store fund.

Approved the 2017 Utility Department Strategic Financial Plans.

Gave the first reading of an the ordinance allowing establishments to sell on-sale liquor on Sundays. The measure overwhelmingly passed by referendum vote on Nov. 8. This ordinance makes it effective January 1, 2017. The selling of intoxicating Sunday liquor will still be a special item and additional fee on top of a basic liquor license.

Approved a new three-year rental lease for 347 acres of agricultural land at the Worthington Municipal Airport. The current lease expires February 28, 2017 — nine proposals were requested for a new three-year lease of the land. Justin Freking of Brewster had the best bid at $95,800 — $15,000 over the next highest bid.

Approved a new three-year rental lease for 63 acres of agricultural land at the Highway 59 West Industrial Park. Seven proposals were received — Freking also gave the winning proposal with an annual payment of $17,750.