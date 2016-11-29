Open house for Festival of Trees is Thursday

The free event will include decorated trees, coffee and Christmas treats. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit with Vera Rachuy about her upcoming book release “Each Barn An Icon of the Prairie,” which will be available later in December.

Individuals will be able to vote for your favorite tree with quarters. The 20 trees are designed by the following organizations, businesses and individuals: A.C.E. (formerly R.S.V.P.), Windom Cotton Quilters, Windom Service Club, Relay for Life, First United Methodist Church, Skilled Painting, Geneva Stoesz, Heritage Village of Mountain Lake, Cottonwood County Animal Rescue, Mickey D’s Redhatters, Prairie Arts Continuum, Windom Girl Scouts, Windom Saddle Club, Future Farmers of America, Compassionate Friends, Sons of Norway, Windom Tourist Club, Marilyn Wahl, Mountain Lake Christian School and the Cottonwood County Historical Society.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 23. The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and is located at 812 Fourth Ave. in Windom. For more information, call (507) 831-1134.