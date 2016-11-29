Stay Frosty: Snowmobile Club looking forward to snowy winter

The Frosty Riders Snowmobile Club is instrumental is both grooming 150 miles of snow trails in Nobles County as well as teaching aspiring riders how to safely operate the motorized sleds.

It’s Club President Austin Wolf’s fourth year in charge. Wolf started snowmobiling at a young age after he grew out of sledding without a motor. He said the beauty of winter scenery was what attracted him most.

“Just being out in the wilderness and the open country and seeing groomed trails; I enjoyed that a lot,” Wolf said.

Of course, the exhilarating speed had something to do with it as well.

“Well, that too,” he said with a chuckle.

Snowmobiling is a relatively new hobby, as snowmobiles haven’t been around very long. The first vehicle built to easily traverse snow wasn’t invented until 1908, five years after the Wright Brothers had already flown a plane. We didn’t see anything resembling a modern snowmobile until 1954, when the very first Polaris “powered sled” was built.

We’ve come a long way since then. Many modern snowmobiles have top speeds of anywhere from 100 to 120 miles per hour.

Still, Wolf said there is nothing to be intimidated about when hopping onto a snowmobile.

“It’s pretty easy to get into,” Wolf said. “If you find a sled and want to start, there's plenty of opportunity. We make sure all of the trails are marked well so people are safe.”

Whenever snow falls — it generally has to be a foot or two deep — the club brings out its 13,000 pound Tucker Sno-Cat 2000 to groom all the trails across Nobles County. It takes about two days to do all of the grooming. Wolf likes to do the grooming on Thursday and Friday to have the courses ready for weekend “fun runs.”

The club takes safety measures as well. Volunteers place reassurance signs to mark the trail, as well as stop ahead and stop signs at intersections and caution signs for sharp curves or other potential hazards.

“It’s a rewarding job after seeing all the trails and what it does for the county,” Wolf said. “It’s not just one or two of us, it’s a whole group. It takes a lot of volunteer hours and time — we appreciate all the help from our great volunteers.”

Although the club’s jurisdiction is limited to Nobles County, Wolf’s crew works with neighboring snowmobile clubs to make sure the groomed trails are connected with and continue into Rock, Murray and Jackson counties.

“Every trail is conjoined and runs from county to county,” Wolf said. “Everybody works together as clubs to give people a smooth experience no matter where they are.”

Before they can legally drive on the trails, riders need a Snowmobile Safety Certificate. The club hosts annual safety classes — which volunteer Gregg Harberts has taught for 25 years — where students can get the necessary certificate.

On Monday, the club hosted its annual youth snowmobile safety class at the clubhouse, located at 2216 East Ave. in Worthington. The 15 students who took part this year will finish their training and take both a written and road test on Saturday to complete the course and get the certificate.

“We give them a sled and there’s a course they have to drive through,” Harberts said. “If there’s no snow on the ground, we put wheels on it.”

Wolf said the club had at least 60 families and more than 130 individuals as members. That’s a number he hopes will keep growing, especially among younger riders.

“It’s nice to see young ones show interest,” Wolf said. “We’re always trying to get new people involved.”

Southwest Minnesota snowmobilers are leveraging their bets on a snowy winter. James Brooks, powersports salesman at Jaycox Powersports in Worthington, said the store has already received more than 70 pre-orders and has sold nearly 30 snowmobiles as of Tuesday, an uptick from what it’s used to.

Those interested in snowmobiling can attend the club’s monthly meetings at the clubhouse every third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.