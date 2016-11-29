SMOC, a private non-profit organization, assists and serves the needs of low-income homes in Nobles, Rock, Murray and Pipestone counties. As one of the many services it provides, SMOC helps individuals be part of the Energy Assistance Program, created to answer concern that arose with the rising energy prices of the 1970s. The EAP helps low-income households by paying a portion of their heating and electric bills.

Doug Mead, Energy Assistance Program coordinator at SMOC, explained that anybody who meets the criteria can apply. Applicants need to fill out a form, show proof of their total gross income for the last three months — which includes benefits and other assistance — and copies of their electric and fuel bills.

Low-income homes are those under 110 percent of the federal poverty guideline. For example, for a household of four people, the income of the last three months cannot exceed $11,798. If applicants are eligible, a minimum grant of $200 will be sent to the fuel or electric company.

“The grants are based on house size, household income, what type of dwelling they live in — whether it's a house, an apartment or mobile home — their fuel/gas consumption bill from the previous year and the type of fuel they use,” Mead said.

According to Mead, about 1,350 applications have been submitted thus far this year, and forms can be turned in until May, 31, 2017.

“It’s (number of applications submitted) about the same compared to other years,” Mead said. “It’s lower than the highest, when we were in the mid-1980s and we had economic issues in this area, and also back in 2009, but now that the economy is back and unemployment is low there are less people in the program.”

Mead also explained that applicants who are eligible for EAP also automatically qualify for the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP), which enables families to permanently reduce energy bills by making their homes more energy-efficient. Mead said a house inspector will determine if a residence can be weatherized or not.

“We are going to try to seal air leaks, isolate the walls or the attic, if they haven't been done or if they are under-insulated,” he said. “They will also check the combustion appliances such as the furnaces and water heater, and add ventilation to the house.”

According to a report submitted on 2010 by the Minnesota Community Action, national studies indicate that weatherization reduces home heating bills by 32 percent. When weatherization is combined with high-efficiency furnace upgrades, savings can exceed 40 percent.

Another way in which residents can ease the burden of high gas bills during the winter time is with the budgeting program of the Minnesota Energy Resources (MER). Miranda Siefers, MER customer service representative, said consumers will pay the average amount of their consumption per year every month.

“Many elderly people are on a fixed income and so they can't afford to pay that really high bill in the wintertime,” Siefers said. “If they are part of the budgeting program, they just pay that same amount every month.”.

An additional programs offered by the MER is the Minnesota Cold Weather Rule. Siefert explained that any person can apply, but the program’s more helpful for low-income families. Those families who meet the same EAP guideline will pay 10 percent of their annual income and, if they have a balance due at the end of winter, they can make equal payments through the summer.

For households with a higher income, the Cold Weather Rule works differently, if there is a balance due that individuals can’t afford, they will be able to finance it in equal monthly payments.

“Sometimes they (high-income households) get behind in their bills, so we set them up on a payment plan so they can get through the winter,” Siefers said.