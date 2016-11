Patty LeBrun (left) of rural Reading is shown Monday with Karen Wasmund of the Hospice Cottage Christmas House Walk Committee alongside the Christmas tree she won as part of the Hospice Cottage Christmas House Walk fundraiser earlier this month. LeBrun won the tree through a raffle drawing conducted by organizers of the annual walk. The tree, which came from Schwalbach Ace Hardware of Worthington, stood in the home of Worthington’s Scott and Peggy Nelson during the Christmas House Walk.