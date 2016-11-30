Schnieder said he has fielded questions from residents wondering when the roundabout is going to be constructed at the current four-way-stop on Worthington’s west side. Before the county can proceed with the idea, however, a traffic study must be completed.

“Usually traffic studies are done to determine if they should put a signal in,” he said, noting the Minnesota Department of Transportation has determined roundabouts to be a safer alternative than traffic lights for about the same price.

Schnieder said since the location for the roundabout is within Worthington’s city limits, the county should seek approval from the city for the plans.

Since Wednesday’s meeting was a work session and commissioners couldn’t take official action, Schnieder suggested having the traffic study included on the agenda for the board’s Dec. 8 meeting.

The traffic study will include multiple factors, from traffic counts and flow to safety.

Schnieder said if the roundabout project does move forward, he would like the county to consider replacement of the bridge culverts under Oxford Street near the intersection, as well as resurfacing and possible redesign of Nobles County 25, from Oxford Street toward Interstate 90.

“We’re getting more traffic, more development out in that area,” Schnieder said. “If we do reconstruction, I think we’ll look at a larger project and get things caught up.”

There was some discussion about the size of the roundabout, with concerns raised regarding truck traffic.

Schnieder said it will take time to get the traffic study and roundabout design completed for the intersection. He estimates it could be 2019, at the earliest, before construction would begin.

In other business, the board:

Recapped the 2017 budget after additional cuts to the proposed budget were made.

Nobles County Administrator Tom Johnson said the proposed levy increase for 2017 has now been cut in half, to 2.98 percent. One of the largest budget cuts was made in the sheriff’s budget. Sheriff Kent Wilkening had requested three new positions to serve as security officers/jailors.

Because the security booth has not yet been authorized, Commissioner Gene Metz said the sheriff’s office opted to cut the number of positions from three to one, noting funding of additional positions mid-year could be considered mid-year.

Received an update on plans to bond for capital improvement projects. There was a consensus among commissioners to bond for an amount not to exceed $8 million.

Among the more costly projects included on the list are $2 million to replace the entire roof membrane on the Prairie Justice Center, $1.3 million for construction of a garage addition at the PJC, $775,000 for remodeling, HVAC, restrooms and ADA improvements to the Armory, $750,000 to fix water infiltration issues at the Nobles County Government Center and $720,000 to construct a cold storage building at the PJC.

The county’s bond counsel said a bond sale could be conducted as early as March 6, with a closing date of March 30.

Continued discussion on the creation of a new county position as drainage system inspector. A job description has been written and a pay grade set. The salary would be funded by the more than 40 ditch systems within the county. Plans are to advertise for the position after Jan. 1.