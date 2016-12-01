City, county talk capital improvements, other projects

Later, the sound would morph into a chorus of potato chips being munched — which also came with the boxes ordered by current and impending elected leaders — but that didn’t distract the public servants from discussing issues facing the city and county.

Potential capital improvements to Prairie Justice Center (PJC) — such as a garage addition, new roof and access road — were a hot topic.

When the PJC was originally built, the garage was smaller than originally planned as a cost-saving measure. It has a capacity of six vehicles, divided between the city and county.

The proposed addition would add 18 spaces to the garage at a cost of $1.265 million. Lack of spaces was not the issue, however — it was the lack of spaces in a designated indoor parking area at the PJC, according to Police Chief Troy Appel.

“This has little to do with storage and more to do with operational activities while officers are on shift,” Appel said. “We have numerous patrol officers, and a significant amount of their time is spent on patrol. However, they also spend a lot of time at the office for investigations, doing interviews.

“This allows them to have not only a warm place to drive into but a safe space, because right now where they park at the PJC is fully accessible to the public,” he added.

With that, City Administrator Steve Robinson said it was recommended that a driveway from the garage addition also be built. That would cost an additional $55,000.

“Currently, when they leave the PJC, they have to traverse through the parking lot that oftentimes is filled with other cars and people walking back and forth,” Robinson said. “So if there’s an emergency situation, it can slow them down and impede their response.”

Appel added that there would be stalls dedicated to task force agents.

The current plan is to have the city and county each pay for 50 percent of the project. Robinson said the city won’t make payments on an addition until February 2022 — when the PJC lease revenue bond retires — as to not increase the immediate tax levy on the city’s part.

County Administrator Tom Johnson mentioned that the project could be done using a capital improvements bond, which would not impact the county tax levy.

The parties also talked about replacing the PJC roof, which has had leaking problems for a long time.The operation would cost between $1.5 million and $2 million.

In an unrelated discussion, Johnson said he had been getting a lot of calls from residents asking when a roundabout at the Oxford Street/Diagonal Road intersection would be implemented. A roundabout for that location was brought up as an idea nearly two years ago, but never acted upon, which was an issue to council member Diane Graber.

“We talk about the importance of strategic planning and prioritizing and no one wants to spend a great deal of time doing that,” Graber said. “But both in the city, county and joint level, I think a review of those strategic plans should be brought up continually and where we are with each plan; which project is done and which isn’t?

“I really believe that’s of paramount importance to make sure that’s up to date and we actually follow through on those plans, or dump them,” Graber continued. “There’s no point in talking about the fact we have them if we don’t utilize them.”

Johnson said the project would first require a traffic study. In a best-case scenario, it would take three to five years to get a traffic circle at the intersection.

During a discussion on economic development, Kuhle asked the opinion of county commissioners on the Nobles Home Initiative, the tax abatement program that expires Dec. 31, 2017.

Commissioner Gene Metz said that although there could be some people abusing the tax abatement, it has been a worthwhile program, especially for small towns and spec home building.

“I know the city of Adrian hopes we keep it going,” Metz said. “They’ve got 30 lots there and it’s crucial they fill that. ... You get a little bit more interest in spec housing, and that’s really where this helps out.”

Johnson added praise for the program.

“It’s getting a lot of good reviews,” Johnson said. “There’s several other counties now working on adopting a similar program because it’s getting that kind of a positive spin on it.”

In terms of economic development, Kuhle said the city had “done all it can” on the former Northland Mall property. The city now needs businesses to make the most of the site’s potential.

“What we need is entities like WREDC and the Chamber (Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce) to go out and recruit developers, retail businesses,” Kuhle said. “The city doesn’t have the staff or the expertise to do that kind of thing.”