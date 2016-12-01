Recommendations made to increase land use permit fees

Nobles County Environmental Services Director Wayne Smith said permit fees haven’t increased for seven years.

“We’ve fallen behind our neighboring counties,” Smith said, noting that fees for conditional use permits or variances can cost up to $800 in some southwest Minnesota counties, but Nobles County only charges $400 for those same permits.

He said the $400 charged to permit seekers is far below what it costs the county in per diems and mileage paid to commission members to inspect sites and attend meetings, plus publishing public notices and other costs. He recommended — and the commission approved — a permit fee increase to $600 for both variance and conditional use permits. Both fees would still be in addition to the $46 recording fee.

Another fee Smith proposed hiking is the permit for new home construction. The cost for a permit to build a new home is currently $400, and the recommendation advancing to county commissioners calls for an increase to $500.

“We had several people this year who went to the WREDC (Worthington Regional Economic Development Corp.) and to the county board so they didn’t have to pay taxes for the next five years (through the Nobles Home Initiative), but they didn’t have time to come here and get a permit to build their new house,” Smith told commission members.

In instances where a permit is issued “after the fact,” meaning construction has already begun, Smith suggested the permit fee be doubled.

Other permit fees proposed to increase are for home additions. People adding a porch, deck entry, attached garage or other feature up to 800 square feet currently pay $75 for a permit. That is slated to increase to $100, while an addition of more than 800 square feet will require a permit slated to move from $150 to $200.

Permits for billboards are proposed to cost $500, while billboards less than 32 square feet will have a $200 permit fee, if approved. Currently, there’s a flat $300 permit fee for a billboard, regardless of size.

Individuals seeking a special conditional use permit, meaning the commission must meet on the applicant’s timeline instead of the commission’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting, would be charged $1,200 plus the $46 recording fee under the new rates — a $200 increase.

A rezoning permit, currently $400, is slated to increase to $500, also with a $46 recording fee.

Permit fees for construction of sheds (detached garage, outbuilding), barns to house livestock, grain bins, gravel pits, commercial buildings, telecommunication towers, wind turbines and septic systems are slated to remain the same.

“I see nothing wrong with increasing the fees when you consider what it costs to put on a meeting,” said commission member Steve Brake in approving the permit fee increases.

The commission approved the motion unanimously. The recommendation will advance to the Nobles County Board of Commissioners for consideration at its Dec. 20 meeting.

In other business, the commission:

Gave preliminary approval for a conditional use permit for Carstensen Construction, Pipestone, to establish a laydown yard on land owned by Henning Construction to be used during construction of the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System line. The yard will store materials, including PVC pipe, fittings, equipment and supplies, and house a temporary office for the contractor. The site, a former gravel pit and demo landfill, is located in the southwest quarter of Section 28, Westside Township. The request will advance to the Dec. 8 County Board meeting for final consideration.

Gave preliminary approval for Bruce Tomford, Fulda, to operate an extended home occupation (used car lot) at his mother’s residence in the southwest quarter of Section 25, Seward Township.

Tomford, who had operated a dealership on leased property in Fulda, had to move from the site after losing his lease when the property was sold. Smith said he worked with Tomford, allowing the vehicles to be moved to Seward Township until a suitable location could be found for the business.

“The agreement was he could have them out there (in Seward Township) until a certain date, at which time he’d have to come in and get a permit,” Smith said.

Since a new site wasn’t found, a conditional use permit was required.

“We had been in Fulda for eight years and we’ve always liked the car business,” he said, adding that he’d like time to be able to sell the cars he has on hand. “I don’t know if it will work out yet to obtain another place for a dealership — it’s not looking good.”

Because the Seward Township site is located along a state highway, Smith said other, previously permitted car lots, in such locales are limited to six vehicles on site.

He recommended the commission consider a limit of six cars at the Tomford site, with a limited amount of time to sell the remainder. Tomford estimates he has about 30 vehicles for sale currently.

When an initial suggestion was made to sell the excess vehicles by early June, Tomford said it would be difficult and asked for more time. Part of the challenge is that when he had to move all of the vehicles from the lot where he operated the dealership, he had to change every vehicle’s title. Because the dealership no longer existed, the titles have to be recorded in his name. A backlog at the state level is causing a delay in getting the titles returned.

“It’s taking three to four months to get a title,” Tomford said. “I can’t sell anything right now because I don’t have the titles.”

He said the winter months and difficulty with snow removal may also impact his ability to meet the six-month timeline.

Vernon Uit de Flesch, who owns the land around the Tomford site, said he didn’t have a problem with the vehicles being on the site.

“I don’t have a problem with him selling a few cars there,” he added.

Ultimately, the planning commission voted to give Tomford until Sept. 1 to reduce the number of vehicles for sale at the site from 30 to six. The request will advance to the Dec. 8 County Board meeting for final consideration.

Thanked commission members Gerald Erstad, Steve Brake and Mike Hoeft for their nine years of service on the Nobles County Planning Commission. The three have reached the end of their third three-year term, and will step off the commission due to term limits.

The planning commission is in need of individuals willing to serve. For more information or to apply for one of the open seats, contact the Nobles County Government Center’s Administration office at 295-5201.