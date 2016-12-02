Cody Schulz said he hopes Heitkamp, D-N.D., will make a direct plea to the new administration for federal resources to assist law enforcement and to expedite a decision on the final easement for the pipeline.

“As Senator Heitkamp’s constituent and a representative of the residents of Morton County, I urge her speak to the President-Elect on the serious impact the professional protesters who have come to our state are having on our citizens and local economies, as well as the national energy economy,” Schulz said in a statement.

Heitkamp said she did not know what the meeting requested by Trump’s transition team would be about but said it serves as a valuable opportunity to talk about important issues with Trump.

Meanwhile, Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., criticized the Obama administration during a floor speech for how he’s handled the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“You can’t encourage illegal behavior and then wonder why there is violence,” Cramer said during a House floor speech late Thursday, Dec. 1. “The rule of law matters. We cannot allow lawless mobs to obstruct projects that have met all legal requirements to proceed.”

Cramer read a resolution from the North Dakota Veterans Coordinating Council that condemned military veterans who participated in non-peaceful protests of the pipeline.

Cramer said he’s looking forward to the next administration and said he’s encouraged by Trump’s favorable comments about the Dakota Access.

“I can’t wait. I can’t wait to go to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, explain the situation to him and ask him for assistance,” Cramer said.