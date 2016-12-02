By heeding the advice and accepting the care of health practitioners within the Sanford Health network, both near her Lakefield home and in Sioux Falls, S.D., Ulbricht has simultaneously managed her diabetes and maintained an active, full schedule.

“I like to be on the move,” affirmed Ulbricht, 80. “Mostly, I haven’t let diabetes slow me down.”

A native of Jackson, Ulbricht and her husband Loren raised five children and farmed eight miles southwest of Lakefield from the time of their marriage in 1958 until 1997, when they moved to a house in Lakefield.

The couple would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2, but Loren died last May.

“Our children are all married, and we have 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren,” Ulbricht proudly reported, adding that three of her five children live in the immediate vicinity.

It was in 2000 when, “Out of the clear blue,” as she tells it, Ulbricht learned during a routine medical exam that her blood sugar was elevated.

“I went back after the weekend and they did more blood work, but it was still really high,” related Ulbricht.

For a time, Ulbricht was classified as pre-diabetic; medication was prescribed to her.

When her status progressed to that of full-fledged Type 2 diabetes, Ulbricht’s routine changed somewhat.

“I have to test my blood two to three times a day — morning and evening, and in between if it seems low or I need to find the blood count,” related Ulbricht.

“Twice a day I take medicine, and I have to watch my diet, drink a lot of water and be real careful about what I eat, especially with carbs — that’s very critical.”

Ulbricht never experienced many of the normally telltale symptoms of diabetes, which range from increased thirst to unexplained weight loss, blurred vision, fatigue and more.

“I mostly found out I had it because my blood sugar reading was too high,” reiterated Ulbricht. “Now I drink a lot of water, but it’s not because I’m terribly thirsty; it’s to help regulate my medications.”

So far, Ulbricht has been a fairly fortunate diabetic.

“I haven’t had to do dialysis, I’ve had no trouble with my limbs, my eyesight is good — I basically try to keep it under control, and I know my diet plays an important part in that,” she noted.

“The time of day I eat is important; I can’t eat too late in the day or it really makes a difference in my blood.”

Ulbricht has never entirely stopped eating any particular foods, but she now consumes starchy products such as bread, potatoes, peas and “sugary stuff” in extreme moderation.

“I can eat a little of that, but not very much,” stressed Ulbricht. “I can have almost anything, but in small amounts.”

Earlier in her diabetic management, a medication Ulbricht was taking “knocked down my appetite,” causing her to lose a few pounds.

“But I eventually went off that completely because it was hard to cook for my husband when I couldn’t stand the cooking smells,” she explained. “I’m happier because of it.”

Despite her efforts to keep diabetic issues at bay and her battle with additional health challenges (she’s had two knee replacements and surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome, among other surgeries), Ulbricht makes the most of each day with which she’s blessed.

“Loren and I were in a couple of 500 clubs over the years,” she mentioned. “I bowled, and I’ve done a lot of church quilting,” Ulbricht added.

Ulbricht continues to be heavily involved with her church (St. Paul Lutheran in Rost Township, located a quarter mile from her former farm).

“I do a lot of church work; I help with our church’s Meals on Wheels ministry two months each year, I’ve held offices in the Ladies’ Aid and I’ve been on a lot of funeral committees,” she listed.

In addition, Ulbricht volunteers at the Jackson County Developmental Achievement Center in Lakefield, is a board member and current volunteer at the Lakefield Food Shelf and is a past board member and ongoing volunteer at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.

“And I help babysit grandkids and great-grandkids once in awhile,” Ulbricht chuckled.

With so much going on, Ulbricht’s Type 2 diabetes is largely a persistent background buzz; she keeps regular medical appointments with Martha Johnson, PA-C, at the Sanford Lakefield Clinic, but also occasionally consults with a nurse educator at Sanford Worthington.

Dr. Marcio Griebeler, an endocrinologist with Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, is the diabetic specialist who oversees Ulbricht’s care.

“It can be kind of a struggle to keep things [regarding diabetes] in order, but you have to work at it,” emphasized Ulbricht.

“You get the advice and follow their [medical professionals’] directions as close as you can, but there’s always times you wish things could be better; you live with it and try to make the best of it.”

Ulbricht advises anyone diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes to do likewise.

“Find a doctor you like and who can work for you, then get to the doctor and keep it under control,” urged Ulbricht.

“Do what you’re told.”