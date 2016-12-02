Still, geese fed off the lake bottom and a beaver splashed in shallow water along the west side of the big lake, which typically freezes over by the end of the first week of December.

But not this year. Like last winter, when Lake Bemidji froze over completely on Dec. 19, this year looks to be a later-than-average time for ice-in, according to Lake Bemidji State Park Naturalist John Fylpaa.

“One of the things that has occurred is our falls have gotten milder, and so the lake is trending toward a later freeze up,” Fylpaa said.

He added the milder fall temperatures also have been paired with warmer winter nights; however, historically, the ice-out dates haven’t seen much change.

“Spring is coming maybe a little bit earlier but not as dramatically,” he said. “This started probably about 30 years ago.”

Typically, the ice-out occurs during the third week in April.

Fylpaa, who has been with Lake Bemidji State Park for 36 years, doesn’t like to predict when the ice will cover the lake, but he thinks it will be about the same as 2015.

“I’m usually wrong,” he said.

“But my guess is it probably will be about mid-December, which is maybe a little bit later but probably in about two weeks if we can get some calm, cold weather.”

The National Weather Service predicts a high of near 29 degrees Saturday with light wind and a 30 percent chance of snow in the evening. Sunday has a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning with a high near 33 degrees.

“The water is relatively cold and if we can get some calm weather with maybe 20s and teens at night and during the day, then it should start to show some more ice around the edges,” Fylpaa said.

In 2013 and 2014, Lake Bemidji was frozen before Dec. 1, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR recommends at least 4 inches of hard, clear ice to support a person and 5 inches for snowmobile. For vehicles, at least a foot of ice is necessary but Fylpaa warns that ice coverage may not be as thick in some spots as others.

“Our department generally warns that there’s never really what would be considered 100 percent safe ice,” Fylpaa said.

“You’ve always got to be very cautious.”