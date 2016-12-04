Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fulda lights up the night

    Posted Today at 9:35 p.m.
    The Mane Attraction float is shown Saturdsay night during the Fulda Parader of Lights event. (All photos by Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)1 / 8
    2 / 8
    3 / 8
    4 / 8
    5 / 8
    6 / 8
    7 / 8
    8 / 8
    Explore related topics:NewsnewsFuldaParade of Lights
    Advertisement