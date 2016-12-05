Early Risers Kiwanis donates hospital dolls

Early Risers Kiwanis members created 18 “hospital dolls” that were presented last week as gifts to the Worthington Police Department, Nobles County Community Services and Sanford Worthington Medical Center. Six dolls each were given to each agency.

Hospital dolls are about 15 inches tall with a round head, two legs and two arms, but no features. They are soft and squeezable, and may be used by children in anxiety-filled situations to draw on or hold tightly. Children can also express their emotions by drawing on the doll -- or mark where there is pain or an injury -- and doctors can use it to demonstrate medical procedures a child may need.

“We met several times at different homes, and some of the ladies were sewers and some stuffed,” said Nancy Hofstee, the club’s current secretary. “Priscilla (Williams, another club member) had looked into this several years ago. This seemed like a really good project for us to do.”

Krysta Anderson, social services supervisor at Nobles County Community Services, was thankful for the club’s generosity, as were Worthington Police Department Capt. Kevin Flynn and Director of Public Safety Troy Appel.

“If a child is traumatized, for instance, officers will hand them one of these dolls,” Flynn said, noting that there are multiple other uses.

“This group (Early Risers) has been very supportive of the police department, including our McGruff program … and we’re very appreciative of that,” Flynn added.

“With some abuse cases, if we need to discover something immediately, these dolls can be a good tool,” Appel said.

Early Risers Kiwanis club members created and paid for the costs affiliated with each doll. The club, one of the two Kiwanis organizations in Worthington, meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Center for Active Living, 211 11th St., Worthington. Visitors and guests are welcome. For more information, contact Nancy Hofstee at 370-2416.