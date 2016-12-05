Ocheyedan Town Hall has played a vital role for the city since 1941, including being home to the city’s library and hosting a number of community events. The building still stands at the corner of Main and Fourth streets, serving residents as a place for gatherings.

“Ocheyedan is lucky to have a building like that,” City Clerk Holly Wilson said.

The Town Hall Renovations Committee (THRC) has been meeting since early September, discussing which areas of the building need to be improved. Jewel Garms, THRC chairman, said the committee has the support of the city council to develop a five-year plan.

“When our 125th celebration ended we had funds left over, so we decided to give them back to the community,” Garms said. “We knew that the town hall has been in need of repairs for several years.”

She explained the project started Wednesday with the painting of the auditorium and stage. In the next couple of weeks, the stage curtains will be replaced and air conditioning work will begin.

During the second year of scheduled renovations, the bathrooms will be relocated the upper part of the building and made handicap-accessible. The lower windows will be replaced in the third year, as will the remainder of the windows in the following year. Lastly, the auditorium floor will be furnished.

Pedley said specifics about the renovations are still being discussed.

“There is a lot of history in the building and there are a lot of groups who utilized it and continue to utilize it,” Wilson said. “They (groups) appreciate it, and hopefully the community will appreciate all the things those groups do for the community.”

The town hall is used throughout the year to host events such as wedding receptions, community meals, funeral dinners, community meals (including the annual Thanksgiving meal) and baptisms. In addition, local organizations such as the Catfish Club, the Cooperative Farmers Elevator and American Legion meet there on a regular basis.

“If we don't have the town hall, where are we going to have these events?” Wilson asked.

Garms said the overall cost of the project is slated between $75,000 and $100,000, and the city has agreed to pay a portion. She explained the project will be also financed through an Osceola Economic Development grant, as well as several fundraisers.

Wilson recognizes the historical value of the building and said that she, along with many other community residents, see the town hall as having a special sentimental value.

“I hosted my wedding reception in the town hall in 2010,” Wilson said. “It was local, it was fun, the price was right, so it was nice that we were able to have it here instead of having to drive and coordinate hotels and shuttles buses.”

Garms, as well as Wilson, said the building brings heart-warming memories.

“As students we would get together and host talents shows back in the ’50s and ’60s,” Garms said.

Wilson added that she hopes more residents will take advantage of the facility after renovations are wrapped up.

“Hopefully after the renovations are done, it will be even more attractive for people,” Wilson said. “It would be more of an option for people who want to have events here in town, but previously didn't think it was up to their standards. Hopefully there will be more events here in town now.”