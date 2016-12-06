He wanted to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force, and was one of 10 students to enroll in the first-ever class teaching flying lessons at then-Worthington Junior College. The class graduated in 1940, with seven of the 10 students earning their pilot’s license. Erlandson’s dream was in jeopardy, though, when he didn’t pass the vision test.

Since the Air Force wouldn’t take him as a pilot, Erlandson sought pilot duties with the Army, Navy and Marines. Each military branch denied him the opportunity to fly, so he returned to the Air Force recruiter for another assignment, enlisting on Aug. 25, 1941, at age 22.

“I had the choice of the Philippines or the Hawaiian Islands,” he said during a 2013 Daily Globe interview.

At the time, he didn’t even know where Hawaii was.

“I was stupid, but I was lucky. I wouldn’t be here if I went to the Philippines.”

On guard

Erlandson completed basic training at Bellows Field on the island of Oahu before being assigned to guard the gates at Wheeler Field, some 35 miles inland. He reported for duty on Dec. 1, 1941, alternating his time between guard duty and life in a 600-man barracks.

Five days after his arrival at Wheeler Field, Erlandson was assigned the night shift. It was Saturday — Dec. 6, 1941 — and many of his fellow soldiers passed through the gates for an evening on the town. When Erlandson’s shift ended at 7 a.m. Sunday, he headed to the barracks to freshen up for Sunday morning church services.

Erlandson, though, never made it to his destination. He and a trio of fellow soldiers were enroute when hundreds of Japanese fighter planes rose over Kolekole Pass and targeted the aircraft parked at Wheeler Field.

“Somebody said, ‘What in the world are they doing on Sunday when they’re supposed to be resting?’” Erlandson recalled during a recent interview at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne where he now resides. “We didn’t know it was enemy planes.”

When the pilots began firing, Erlandson and the others realized they were under attack and didn’t stand a chance. Wheeler Field was the first target of the Japanese, who wanted to prevent the U.S. Air Force’s planes from getting off the ground and engaging in combat before they could destroy the naval fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor.

Erlandson took cover beneath palm trees as Japanese pilots fired overhead. In one orchestrated attack, the enemy destroyed the fleet of P-40 fighter planes, targeted barracks and buildings and killed more than 30 individuals, injuring 75 others.

“I could see them sitting in their airplanes and their shots hitting the trees,” Erlandson said.

After the surprise attack, Erlandson returned to guard duty, working at the gate as the dead were taken from Wheeler Field to Schofield Air Base to be sent home. After work, he went to bed in fear.

“The first night I spent with a box of ammunition. I don’t think I even knew how to use it,” he shared. “Some nights we slept with our gas mask on.”

As a means of protection against a feared night attack, lights on the base were kept off. Vehicles traveled not with headlights on, but with flashlights in the driver’s hand. Communication with the outside world was seemingly non-existent; it took Erlandson more than a month to get word to his parents that he was alive.

Death and destruction

Wheeler Field is located within 15 miles of Pearl Harbor, where the largest death toll on Dec. 7, 1941 occurred. Japanese bombers struck 21 U.S. Navy vessels, sinking the USS Arizona and Oklahoma battleships, and causing significant damage to the California, West Virginia, Utah, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Nevada battleships. Nearly 2,500 men were killed and another 1,000 wounded.

“The Navy, they were pretty beat up, you know,” Erlandson said. “They smoked for several days.”

While he could see the smoke from Wheeler Field, Erlandson never went to the harbor to see the sunken ships and barrage of destruction.

“Why would you?” he asked. “I wonder if we were even allowed. There was no wandering around, so we never had the chance.”

Erlandson had his first — and only — furlough three years after he enlisted and returned to Rushmore for a brief visit with his family. When he returned to Hawaii, he was assigned to Wheeler Field Headquarters, where he remained until the end of the war. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 19, 1945, after 49 months in service to his country — far longer than the 18-month tour of duty he anticipated when he enlisted.

Erlandson’s journey home included a flight from Oahu to California, seated on the floor of a transport plane. He then boarded a train to take him halfway across the country, and then hitchhiked his way from the train station to the family farm.

Five years after the war ended, Erlandson married his bride, June, and they eventually took over his family’s farming operation. The couple raised five children — sons Robert, Donald, Gary and Dale, and daughter Diane Otero. Robert accompanied his father on the inaugural Southwest Minnesota Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in the spring of 2010. It was on that trip that Erlandson finally saw the World War II Memorial, built in honor of him and all veterans of World War II, and in memory of those who didn’t make it home.

‘A date which will live in infamy’

As Erlandson marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Luverne today, 11 members of his family — including his son Gary, daughter Diane, and several grandchildren, are taking part in the 75th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Gary and Diane are both members of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors organization.

Diane said they began planning for the trip after the 75th anniversary commemoration was announced in one of the Sons and Daughters newsletters. She said approximately 6,000 people are expected to attend today’s event at Hickam Field.

“We were sent special invitations because we are family,” said Diane, who lived on Oahu while serving in the U.S. Navy from 1973-76.

It isn’t known how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living, though Erlandson is quick to admit “there aren’t very many of us left.”

As a member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, Erlandson attended the 25th and 60th anniversary commemorative programs at Pearl Harbor, and visited the site at other times with family.

Now surrounded by veterans inside the Veterans Home, Erlandson said he doesn’t share war stories with his neighbors. He said war is senseless and there should be a way for people to get along.

Today, on the 75th anniversary of that day — a day that will live in infamy — Erlandson, now 97, is both proud to have served his country, and saddened by the thought of war.

“Some things I don’t remember … some things you try to forget,” he said.