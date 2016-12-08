Iona man killed in Wednesday night crash in rural Edgerton

Joshua Joe Staples was driving a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville southbound on 180th Avenue, in the area near 228 180th Ave., in Osborne Township, when he left the roadway, entered the east ditch and struck a driveway approach. The car overturned and landed in a field near the approach, where it caught fire.

Emergency personnel were paged to the scene at 10:51 p.m., where they discovered Staples, who was ejected from the vehicle, unconscious and a distance from the vehicle, according to a report from the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported by the Edgerton Ambulance to the Pipestone County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Staples was the only occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle sustained severe damage.

Responding to the scene were the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office, Edgerton Fire Department, Edgerton Ambulance and Pipestone County Ambulance.