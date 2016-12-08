WHS grad named to state Young Women’s Initiative

Andrea Duarte-Alonso learned during Thanksgiving break that she is one of 25 young women selected to be part of the cabinet.

“I really didn't think I was going to get selected because I am just in my second year in college … but I think that all the work I have done on campus helped me in my application,” Duarte-Alonso said. “I was very surprised that they called me because I have big dreams, but sometimes I don't believe that some can become true.”

The Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota is a first-of-its-kind partnership between the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota and the state of Minnesota. It is a public-private partnership and multi-million dollar investment that hopes to bring together nonprofits, businesses and government to improve equity in outcomes for young women in Minnesota who experience the greatest disparities.

The communities that have shown the biggest disparities are young women of color, American Indians, young women from Greater Minnesota, LGBTQ youths and young women with disabilities.

A study conducted by the University of Minnesota Humphrey School’s Center on Women, Gender and Public Policy found that men earn 20 percent more than white women. The earning gap is even greater for women in minority groups; Asian-American women earn 26 percent less, African-Americans, 38 percent, and Latin women, 43 percent. The study also found that women in minority groups show higher rates of homelessness, poor health and high percentages of teen pregnancies.

The initiative is conformed by a cabinet, a council and different work groups who will be conducting listening sessions to discover the root of the problems and seek solutions. An action plan will be delivered by April 2017.

Duarte-Alonso graduated from Worthington High School in 2015 and is currently a sophomore at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, where she is studying political science with a minor in journalism and women’s studies. She said she has always been passionate about seeking social justice for women, especially those coming from minority groups.

“I am really excited and humbled to be accepted … as an ambassador, especially to bring experiences from my hometown to the group,” Duarte-Alonso said.

Duarte-Alonso was involved with diverse organizations during her time in Worthington. She was in choir, orchestra and a number of clubs. During her senior year, she was class president. However, she said that as a daughter of immigrants, her parents weren’t able to be as involved in her education because of language barriers, which was a disadvantage for her.

“Even though I was involved in a lot of stuff, I still felt I was an outsider because my parents weren't able to get as involved as other parents,” Duarte-Alonso said. “My parents didn't think that their voice mattered, so I thought, why would mine?”

Despite that feeling of being disadvantaged, Duarte-Alonso said she — as well as other students in her same position — were able to overcome those obstacles and achieve their goals. She said she doesn’t want other young women to go through her same experiences, so she is hoping to come back to town and be an example for them.

“I don't want that for other young women,” she said. “I want them to reach out for help from others so their voice can be heard.”

She added there should be more conversations about ways to encourage young women to dream big, both within the school district and in the community.

“I think we need to have more conversations — just help our girls gaining confidence in themselves and really push them to graduate from high school and attend a college or university.”

Duarte-Alonso said she thinks this experience is going to not only help her with her future career goals, but also gain the knowledge to make a positive impact in her community.

“I have lived in different areas, but Worthington has always been my biggest home so I hope I can come to Worthington and share my experience with other young women,” she said. “I am truly trying to learn and gain as much knowledge as I can, so I can come back and help my community.”